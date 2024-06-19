CrowdStrike collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to secure end-to-end AI innovation, including LLMs

CrowdStrike announced a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to secure end-to-end AI innovation, including large language models (LLMs), accelerated by NVIDIA.

With the integration of the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform and HPE GreenLake cloud and OpsRamp AIOps, organisations can seamlessly unify IT operations and cybersecurity in a single, unified process to securely accelerate AI innovation. The combination of rich asset information from the Falcon platform and OpsRamp’s AI-driven observability provides a unified service map view of attack surface security across their entire infrastructure and applications. Organisations can rapidly uncover and eliminate gaps in security protection in the accelerated AI pipeline, enforcing resilience and integrity of AI innovations.

OpsRamp delivers a unified operational view of applications and infrastructure with full-stack observability. It also enables comprehensive operations and automation for NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI workloads from a single, unified console. OpsRamp’s operations copilot dramatically increases the efficiency of operations teams with a generative AI-powered conversational assistant for rapid detection and remediation of issues. Additional integrations into the HPE Greenlake cloud will allow CrowdStrike to protect AI workloads and LLMs, accelerated by NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, a co-developed portfolio of AI solutions and joint go-to-market integrations that enable enterprises to accelerate adoption of generative AI, from edge to datacenter to cloud. Among the portfolio’s key offerings announced this week at HPE Discover is HPE Private Cloud AI, a first-of-its-kind solution that provides the deepest integration to date of NVIDIA AI computing, networking and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud.

“Security is crucial for AI applications and the data they access,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP/GM Hybrid Cloud and Chief Technology Officer at HPE. “Our strategic collaboration with CrowdStrike, combined with our OpsRamp observability, offers complete endpoint security to protect your AI applications running on HPE Private Cloud AI.”

“Security needs to parallel the slope of technology innovation. GenAI promises to transform business operations, and the best AI requires the best AI-powered security,” said George Kurtz, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike. “Our partnership with HPE combines powerful enterprise computing with the industry’s premier security platform to accelerate secure end-to-end AI and ML adoption.”