CrowdStrike delivers agentic security to HPE Unleash AI Partner Program

CrowdStrike announced that HPE has selected CrowdStrike for the HPE Unleash AI partner program, recognising the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform for securing the agentic era. The collaboration integrates industry-leading protection from CrowdStrike into HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory co-developed with NVIDIA as part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio.

The Unleash AI selection recognises CrowdStrike as an industry-leading security platform for HPE Private Cloud AI customers, unifying endpoint, identity, cloud, and data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The collaboration expands on CrowdStrike and HPE’s work to secure end-to-end AI innovation – including large language models (LLMs) powered by NVIDIA – and builds on CrowdStrike’s partnership with NVIDIA to deliver always-on AI agents for cybersecurity, advancing enterprises’ ability to safely operationalise AI at scale.

“CrowdStrike pioneered modern cybersecurity and leads the industry in securing the AI era,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “HPE’s recognition underscores what customers tell us every day: CrowdStrike is the platform of record for protecting AI workloads, agents, infrastructure, and data. Together with HPE and NVIDIA, we’re uniting performance, scale, and security to help enterprises build trusted AI from the ground up.”

“Through the HPE Unleash AI partner program, we’re bringing together trusted innovators like CrowdStrike to help enterprises confidently operationalise AI,” said Robin Braun, vice president, AI business development for hybrid cloud, HPE. “CrowdStrike’s AI-native platform and its proven integrations with HPE and NVIDIA exemplify how we’re enabling secure, high-performance AI for customers.”

Together, CrowdStrike, HPE, and NVIDIA are redefining trusted AI – delivering end-to-end protection for enterprise AI Factories, unified visibility, and high-performance compute that empower organisations to innovate securely and at scale. This collaboration builds on CrowdStrike’s existing integrations with HPE Zerto Software and HPE OpsRamp Software, aligning cyber recovery and observability capabilities with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to support security and resilience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.