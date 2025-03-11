CrowdStrike fuels partner growth and profitability with expanded accelerate partner program

CrowdStrike announced a major expansion to its Accelerate partner program, marking the next evolution of partner-led go-to-market in cybersecurity. CrowdStrike is empowering its partner ecosystem with enhanced incentives, tools, training and resources to maximise profitability and deliver superior customer outcomes by consolidating cybersecurity on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.

CrowdStrike’s global Accelerate partner program unites the cybersecurity partner ecosystem – service providers, distributors, resellers, ISVs, MSSPs, MSPs and more – to deliver the products and services their customers need to overcome challenges around consolidating costs, simplifying security and stopping breaches. The expanded program provides partners with enhanced revenue opportunities, exclusive discounts, rebates, training credits and frictionless, predictable pricing models.

With mounting go-to-market complexity across the cybersecurity landscape, partners often struggle to deliver seamless engagement and differentiation. CrowdStrike is tackling this challenge with a modern, scalable program that empowers partners to maximise value, maintain strong margins and outpace the competition. A key driver of this transformation is Falcon Flex, which provides adaptable licensing for the Falcon platform’s full portfolio of best-in-class modules, enabling partners to deliver greater value to customers by offering the flexibility to use what they need, when they need it. CrowdStrike also recognises shared contributions through initiatives like CrowdStrike Volume Incentive Rebates (VIR) and CrowdCard, fostering collaboration through deal sourcing/origination, referrals, influence and services contribution to create a clear path to success for joint customers.

“Cybersecurity in an AI-accelerated demand environment is a high-stakes, mission-critical need – partners who embrace collaboration and innovation will win,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “We expanded these programs to accelerate our ecosystem’s success, enabling partners to move faster, drive deeper engagement, and maximise customer value with the Falcon platform. Our partners are on the front lines of stopping breaches, and we’re giving them the tools to win in a market that demands relentless innovation and flawless execution.”

The new Accelerate program introduces four purpose-built partner tracks, each designed to drive success through clear incentives, increased automation and exclusive benefits:

Reseller Partner Program – Simplifies engagement with clear tiers, revenue-based incentives and streamlined pricing.

MSP Partner Program – Empowers managed security providers with automation, VIR benefits and enhanced service delivery models.

Distribution Program – Standardises two-tier go-to-market execution and unlocks new growth rebates.

Technology Ecosystem Program – Formalises integration partners’ ability to source, refer and influence deals, unlocking ecosystem-driven revenue opportunities.