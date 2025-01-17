CrowdStrike launches Insider Risk Services to combat insider threats

CrowdStrike launched CrowdStrike Insider Risk Services, a comprehensive set of offerings designed to help organisations detect and prevent insider threats from negligent employees, malicious insiders and sophisticated adversaries. With CrowdStrike’s new services, organisations can proactively address vulnerabilities, strengthen defenses and mitigate insider risks before they escalate.

The total average cost of activities to resolve insider threats over a 12-month period has risen to $16.2 million, highlighting the impact insider incidents can have on an organisation. Insider threats have evolved to include both adversaries posing as legitimate employees to exploit trust and infiltrate environments, as well as internal employees compromising security through negligence or malicious intent. Despite these challenges, many organisations still lack a formal insider risk program, leaving critical gaps in their defenses.

CrowdStrike Insider Risk Services empowers organisations to proactively identify and mitigate insider risks before they escalate. By combining the industry-leading threat detection and response capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform with advanced threat intelligence, threat hunting, tailored assessments, program reviews and expert-led incident response, CrowdStrike delivers multi-layered defense strategies that set the standard for insider risk management.

CrowdStrike’s intelligence-driven approach recently uncovered tactics used by the DPRK-nexus adversary FAMOUS CHOLLIMA, a prolific insider threat group that infiltrated over 200 U.S. technology companies by disguising malicious activities as legitimate employment – highlighting the critical need for proactive defenses against insider risks.

Key service offerings include:

Insider Risk Program and Technical Reviews: Identify gaps and strengthen security posture using CrowdStrike’s leading intelligence and 24/7 threat hunting capabilities.

Tabletop Exercises and Red Team Simulations: Test defenses, enhance detection capabilities and uncover vulnerabilities through real-world insider threat scenarios.

Incident Response: Reduce response times to swiftly contain and mitigate risk from insider incidents with expert-led services powered by adversary-driven threat intelligence and telemetry from the Falcon platform.

“Today’s insider risks, whether caused by an accident, negligence, or a sophisticated adversary, demand proactive and comprehensive protection to safeguard critical assets and minimise any potential impact,” said Thomas Etheridge, chief global services officer, CrowdStrike. “With deep adversary insights, extensive experience in countering complex threats and industry-leading visibility and protection provided by the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike Insider Risk Services sets a new standard for combating the modern insider threat.”