CrowdStrike announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver next-generation security operations powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM.

The collaboration will augment Wipro’s CyberShield platform with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to modernize security operations, reduce complexity and stop breaches with AI-powered threat detection and response. With CrowdStrike first-party data natively inside the Falcon platform, Wipro is able to deliver faster time to value, lower TCO and improved cybersecurity outcomes.

“Innovative partners like Wipro selecting Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to power their managed services practices underscores CrowdStrike’s competitive advantages over both legacy and modern alternatives,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Together we’re redefining security operations, combining AI-driven security analytics with world-class expertise to scale machine-speed threat detection and response across the enterprise.”

CrowdStrike and Wipro’s partnership offers global organizations access to advanced technology and expert services, enabling them to effectively prevent sophisticated threats and address the increasing cybersecurity skills gap. SIEM remains the cornerstone of security operations, yet outdated solutions, burdened by slow data ingestion, limited retention, complex workflows, delayed searches and high costs, hinder modernization. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM transforms security operations by combining the native Falcon platform and third-party data with industry-leading AI and workflow automation, delivering lightning-fast threat detection and response while dramatically reducing operational complexity and costs. By leveraging Wipro CyberTransform Advisory solutions and AI-supported managed services, organizations can benefit from enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. This collaboration increases business agility and secures the modern enterprise by combining the knowledge of expert cybersecurity professionals and strategic industry partners.

“Today’s evolving threat landscape requires security solutions that are not just fast and scalable but purpose-built for modern cyber defenses,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “Migrating our MSSP customer base to CrowdStrike’s next-gen SIEM allows us to accelerate the shift from outdated, complex SIEMs to a modern, AI-powered SOC. Our deep expertise in seamless migrations ensures that customers can quickly unlock the full potential of enhanced automation, real-time threat detection and a streamlined SOC as they improve security outcomes and reduce operational burdens.”

Key benefits of Wipro’s MSSP platform powered by Falcon Next-Gen SIEM:

Enterprises are able to cost-effectively enhance cyber resilience and secure operations across clouds, networks, perimeters, endpoints, identities, data and apps through: