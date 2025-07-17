CSC taps salesforce to streamline rural grievance redressal with AI

In a move to accelerate digital governance at the grassroots, Common Services Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with Salesforce to revamp its grievance redressal system across India’s rural and semi-urban landscape.

The collaboration introduces a unified, AI-powered support platform leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud and tools like Einstein Bots. The system is designed to help CSC’s vast network of over 6 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) deliver faster, transparent, and more intelligent citizen services through WhatsApp, SMS, email, and CSC’s digital portal.

“This is not just a tech upgrade — it’s a shift in how we enable trust in digital governance,” said Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV. “By empowering our frontline with AI tools, we can resolve issues more efficiently and build a transparent, data-driven support ecosystem.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, added, “India’s digital public infrastructure depends on how smartly and quickly services reach every citizen. This collaboration is a strong example of AI-led governance at scale.”

The AI-first platform also sets the stage for future expansion into services like DigiPay, insurance, and telemedicine — with multilingual, mobile-ready capabilities that align with CSC’s inclusive growth strategy.