CTE and DTE, Govt of UP hosted 3-day workshop on cybersecurity for faculties

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE), in collaboration with the Department of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has recently organised a three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on cybersecurity titled “Investigating Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks.” This workshop aimed to equip faculty members with the latest skills and knowledge to tackle the growing challenges in the field of cybersecurity. The workshop covered a comprehensive range of topics, including orientation on cybersecurity and different types of attacks, fundamentals of cloud and network security, and incident response to cyberattacks. This curated workshop will impart on participants an up to date knowledge in combating security breaches, importance of following security policies and how to identify sophisticated Cyber attacks and mitigation, enhancing their ability to educate the next generation of IT professionals.

Mr. K. A. Alagarsamy, Director of CTE, expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop: “Cybersecurity is a dynamic field with continuous advancements. This workshop reflects CTE’s dedication to bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry practices. By equipping educators with the latest insights and techniques, we aim to enhance their capability to impart cutting-edge knowledge to their students, fostering a more informed and skilled future workforce.”

Shri. Annavi Dineshkumar, IAS, Director of the Department of Technical Education, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, shared his thoughts on the significance of the workshop: “This workshop is a crucial initiative for our faculty members to deepen their understanding of cybersecurity. By participating in this program, our educators will gain practical insights and advanced skills that will directly contribute to their teaching effectiveness and better prepare our students for the demands of the digital age.”

Mr. Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer at CTE, highlighted the broader impact of the workshop: “Our primary objective is to empower participants with the practical knowledge and skills to proactively defend against data breaches and cyberattacks. This focused workshop will delve into contemporary cyber threats and provide a comprehensive understanding of methodologies for identifying, analysing, and responding to security incidents. Through hands-on training, participants will learn how to mitigate risks and safeguard IT assets from the ever-evolving threat landscape.”