CtrlS achieves Google verified peering provider status

CtrlS Datacenters announced it has achieved Google Verified Peering Provider (VPP) status. This designation underscores CtrlS’ commitment to building a robust interconnection ecosystem and delivering high-quality, reliable connectivity to Google’s network and services for its diverse customer base.

“Becoming a Google Verified Peering Provider is a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with the most advanced and reliable digital infrastructure,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering a superior network experience that fuels innovation and growth. By offering optimized access to Google’s global network, we are enabling our customers to unlock new possibilities in cloud computing, collaboration, and digital transformation. This is not just about enhanced connectivity; it’s about building a foundation for a more connected and empowered future.”

The Google VPP program is designed to provide Google’s customers with a simplified alternative to direct peering. VPPs like CtrlS Connectivity have demonstrated diverse and reliable connectivity to Google’s network, ensuring optimal performance and availability for users. This enables faster access to Google’s suite of services, including Google Cloud, Workspace, Search, YouTube, and more.

“As a Google Verified Peering Provider, CtrlS unlocks a new dimension of connectivity for our customers,” said Rajani Reddy Pinnapureddy, Director of CtrlS Datacenters.

“We’re not just offering streamlined access to Google Cloud, Workspace, and other services; we’re providing a gateway to a seamless, high-performance digital experience. This supports faster cloud application access for enterprises, smoother collaboration for remote teams, and uninterrupted streaming for content consumers. Our VPP status reinforces our commitment to delivering an unparalleled network experience that empowers businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital age.”

CtrlS’ VPP status further strengthens its position as a leading provider of comprehensive datacenter and network solutions. By offering direct, high-quality connectivity to Google’s global network, CtrlS is playing a vital role in facilitating seamless digital experiences for businesses and individuals across India.