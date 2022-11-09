CtrlS appoints Ashish Ahuja as Chief Technology Officer

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Datacenter provider, has appointed Ashish Ahuja as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Prior to CtrlS, Ahuja served as Director-Global Network Infrastructure at Google and has also held leadership roles at France Telecom and Tata Communications. Being one of the pioneers of Google’s ‘Global Network Infrastructure’ group, he holds the credentials of leading various global / regional strategic initiatives & partnerships to build a state-of-the-art network across various continents.

He is an industry veteran and a subject matter expert in Networks, Interconnect, Datacenters, Undersea Cable Systems and IaaS with deep understanding of global markets.

His professional career reflects a demonstrated track record in various functional areas, including digital infrastructure investments, product management & strategy, acquisitions, partnerships and sales.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, “As CTO for CtrlS datacenters, Ashish Ahuja will drive our global expansion plans, edge & network strategy and new product development initiatives.”

Royce Thomas, President & Chief Business Officer, said, “CtrlS is on the cusp of a new growth phase and the CTO’s appointment will accelerate the momentum further.”

On this announcement, Ashish Ahuja said, I am very excited to join the CtrlS family, when the company is drawing aggressive global expansion plans. I am looking forward to collaborating with our industry partners and CtrlS team to add momentum in this digital transformation journey.”