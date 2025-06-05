CtrlS Datacenters Powers BSE’s Digital Backbone, Enabling 700 Crore Daily Transactions

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd announced its strategic partnership with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), powering the critical digital infrastructure that enables India’s premier financial institution to process over 700 crore daily transactions and serve more than 11 crore investors across the nation’s rapidly expanding economy.

The strategic collaboration underscores the critical role data centers play in modern financial markets. As trading has transitioned to electronic platforms, reliable digital infrastructure has become essential for maintaining market integrity, ensuring transaction security, and providing seamless access to financial services.

CtrlS Datacenters provides the robust and reliable data center infrastructure that BSE requires for its mission-critical operations, supporting BSE’s vision of sustainable growth while delivering the technological foundation necessary for BSE to maintain its position as Asia’s first and largest stock exchange. This infrastructure is crucial for stock exchanges in the era of electronic trading, which has democratized access to financial market data and enabled widespread participation in stock trading.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “The scale and criticality of BSE’s operations represent not just a technological challenge, but a responsibility to India’s economic sovereignty and growth. Every transaction processed through our infrastructure impacts investors, businesses, and ultimately, the nation’s financial health. We have engineered our solutions to deliver uncompromising reliability, microsecond-level performance, and ironclad security that BSE’s operations demand. As India continues its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, we are honored that BSE has chosen CtrlS as their trusted technology partner to support what is truly the backbone of India’s financial ecosystem.”

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE, said, “In all aspects of our operations, we do leverage technology. We ensure that the technology is world-class and is capable of supporting critical transactions. Our digital fabric is supported by robust infrastructure core and that means good data centers. Data center infrastructure is crucial for stock exchanges. The shift to electronic trading has been a significant factor in the stock exchanges’ use of data centers. We are proud that BSE is empowered by CtrlS, a partner that carries the same vision of ours. We trust CtrlS with its world-class digital infrastructure to support our operations, but more than that, it is their commitment to sustainable growth that aligns with our goals in the country’s larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Established in 1875, BSE has evolved over its distinguished 150-year legacy to become Asia’s first and largest stock exchange. Currently ranked as the sixth largest exchange globally by market capitalization, BSE represents approximately ₹400 lakh crores ($4.6 trillion USD) across 5,500+ listed companies. The exchange’s flagship index, Sensex, functions as the definitive barometer of India’s financial performance. BSE has consistently pioneered innovative financial products and services including currency trading, debt equity, mutual funds, and investment banking. Additionally, BSE operates a specialized SME platform that has facilitated 568 small and medium enterprises in accessing public funding, raising more than ₹9,000 crores. The exchange’s subsidiary, India INX in GIFT City, stands as India’s first international exchange offering 22-hour trading capabilities, further cementing BSE’s position as a cornerstone institution in the nation’s financial architecture.