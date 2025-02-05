CtrlS Datacenters unveils captive solar farm called GreenVolt1

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. unveiled its captive solar farm christened ‘GreenVolt 1’ in India. Phase I of the solar farm with a capacity of 62.5 MWp already went live in June 2024, while Phase II with an additional capacity of 62.5 MWp is under implementation. CtrlS spent over a year in R&D to optimise the project and comply with all the regulations.

With ambitious plans to develop over 1GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across India, including notable ongoing investments in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, CtrlS is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy adoption.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters said, “GreenVolt 1 will power CtrlS datacenters both existing and upcoming, which we believe will set a new benchmark in the Indian datacentre industry. We are committed to scaling our DC capacity to over 1GW and our GreenVolt solar farm is a major step towards doing that sustainably.”

As part of the $2 billion investment plan announced by CtrlS earlier, the company has set its eyes to achieve Net Zero goal by 2040. To fulfil that goal, CtrlS is investing in solar projects across India.

“GreenVolt1 is a giant leap with an intent to make bigger strides and expand GreenVolt projects across India. This is part of our journey towards sustainability, guided by the idea of responsible growth. We are now closer than ever before to the big picture- Making CtrlS completely carbon neutral by 2040,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy added.

Located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the 125 MWp solar farm will power 60% of CtrlS’ Mumbai Datacenter Campus with clean energy, further solidifying the company’s green credentials. With this, enterprises hosted at CtrlS Mumbai Datacenter Campus can achieve their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by offsetting their carbon footprint – in line with our brand mission of helping them take control of digital transformation seamlessly, securely, and sustainably.

CtrlS GreenVolt 1 is spread over 340 acres of land. Phase 1 of the project, which went live in June 2024, powers 30% of CtrlS Mumbai Datacenter Campus with solar energy, to be further scaled to 60% with the completion of Phase 2, adding another 62.5 MWP of solar capacity.

Key differentiators

CtrlS’ solar farm has a geographic advantage. Most solar farms are isolated in remote areas, but this site is located along the Mumbai-Kolkata highway, ensuring seamless connectivity. It’s a rare tabletop land, ensuring optimal utilisation of land area, evenly laid-out solar panels, and cost-savings.

While most solar farms in India use P-type panels, CtrlS GreenVolt 1 uses advanced N-type panels, the most efficient solar panels, delivering more energy with reduced land requirements and ensuring high efficiency in energy production. In phase 1, the company has installed 1,07,912 solar panels.

CtrlS is on a mission to build over 1GW of solar capacity by 2030, which will power the company’s datacentre footprint of over 1,000 MW by 2030. With this, CtrlS will not just power 100% of its datacentres with green energy, but will also take the lead in enabling AI innovations with state-of-the-art technologies and solutions.