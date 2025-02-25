CtrlS launches state-of-the-art datacenter park in Chennai with Rs 4,000 Cr direct, Rs 50,000 Cr Indirect Investments

CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator, launched its datacenter park in Chennai, a cutting-edge facility to bolster the region’s digital infrastructure. Strategically located in Ambattur Industrial Estate, the Chennai Datacenter Park is engineered to meet the highest global standards and will further strengthen India’s position as a leading data hub in the region. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M.K. Stalin unveiled this state-of-the-art facility in the presence of Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu and CtrlS Datacenters Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

This launch coincides with Chennai’s rapidly growing status as a hub for technology and connectivity. The city’s rise is backed by Tamil Nadu’s strong industrial framework, reliable power supply, and superior global connectivity, all of which have drawn considerable digital investments. According to industry estimates, the city’s datacenter capacity is expected to double by 2026, with ongoing projects set to add 2.6 million square feet (134 MW) by 2026 and an additional 2.5 million square feet (130 MW) planned for 2027–2028. As of June 2024, Chennai’s operational datacenter capacity stood at 108 MW.

Building on these strengths, the Park features impressive attributes, including two datacenter buildings with a total IT load capacity of 72 MW, and earthquake resistance up to 7.5 on the Richter Scale. The facility is also flood-resistant, situated 14 metres above sea level, with an additional 2.2 metres of campus elevation.

The honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin said, “I am delighted to inaugurate CtrlS’ Chennai Datacenter Park, a cutting-edge facility that strengthens Tamil Nadu’s position as a global tech hub. Our strategic advantages and progressive policies attract industry leaders like CtrlS. Congratulations to the CtrlS team on this achievement.”

With a direct investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore and an indirect investment of roughly Rs 50,000 crore, the initiative is set to create 500 direct jobs and 9,000 indirect jobs—fuelling local economic growth and enhancing employment opportunities.

Furthermore, as the facility reaches full capacity, it is projected to generate significant GST revenue, amounting to about Rs 200 crore directly and an additional INR 3,000 crore indirectly each year. The state’s energy sector is also expected to benefit from an estimated power revenue of Rs 800 crore annually, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s financial strength and commitment to sustainable industrial development.

Equipped with a 230kV dedicated gas insulated substation (GIS) with a 120 MW capacity, the datacenter park ensures a reliable power supply. The nine-zone security system and carrier-neutral infrastructure with four fiber entry paths and direct, high-bandwidth links to cloud service providers underline CtrlS’ commitment to providing top-notch data security and connectivity. The Chennai Datacenter Park is also set to achieve LEED Platinum certification, reflecting its dedication to sustainable practices.

Highlighting the significance of the milestone, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “The launch of our Chennai Datacenter Park signifies a crucial step in our goal to create a top-tier digital ecosystem that meets global standards. This cutting-edge facility demonstrates our dedication to safeguarding critical digital assets while accelerating the evolution of cloud-based services and data-driven innovation. We sincerely appreciate the support of the Tamil Nadu government and their role in cultivating a business-friendly atmosphere, which has been instrumental in drawing considerable regional investment. Together, we are not just establishing a datacenter park—we are shaping the future of India’s digital landscape.”

Key features of the Chennai Datacenter Park:

⦁ Located in Ambattur Industrial Estate for excellent connectivity.

⦁ Comprises two buildings.

⦁ Supports up to 72 MW IT load.

⦁ Designed to be earthquake-resistant (up to 7.5) and flood-proof.

⦁ Powered by a 230kV gas-insulated substation delivering 120 MW.

⦁ Secured with a 9-zone security system.

⦁ Offers carrier neutrality with four fiber entry paths and direct cloud links.

⦁ Pursuing LEED Platinum certification.