CtrlS powers Eastern India’s digital future with Kolkata’s first rated-4 datacenter

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator, has announced the launch of Kolkata-DC1, its first greenfield facility in eastern India. Located at Bengal Silicon Valley, New Town, the 16 MW facility marks the first phase of a ₹2,200 crore investment to create a 60 MW hyperscale-ready datacenter campus in the region.

With this milestone, Kolkata now hosts its first-ever Rated-4 datacenter, engineered to meet the surging demand from enterprises, government agencies, and hyperscalers — and built to support AI workloads, hyperscale efficiency, and rapid scalability.

“Eastern India is on the cusp of a digital leap, and with the state’s visionary policies, we’re confident it will emerge as a key hub for innovation and growth,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters. “This launch is a major milestone in our mission to democratize world-class datacenter infrastructure across India.”

Phase One at a Glance

Capacity: 16 MW IT load, scalable to 60 MW across four phases

AI-ready infrastructure with high-density rack support

Energy-efficient cooling systems for sustainable operations

9-zone security architecture for maximum protection

LEED Platinum design with PUE of 1.40

Dual power sources with N+N active feeds

Carrier-neutral with access to multiple ISPs, cloud providers, and internet exchanges

Seismic Zone 3 compliant – engineered for natural disaster resilience

Kolkata’s Strategic Edge

The location offers unmatched connectivity advantages. Kallol Sen, EVP & Regional CEO (Kolkata), CtrlS Datacenters, highlighted:

“Kolkata’s location is a natural gateway to eastern and northeastern India, as well as neighboring countries. With a deep talent pool and strong government support, it is the perfect base for high-performance, AI-ready datacenter infrastructure.”

The facility’s connectivity will be further boosted by the upcoming Digha subsea cable landing station (operational by 2026) and other planned cable stations, ensuring faster, localized international routes for global enterprises and cloud providers.

Driving Sustainability and Global Ambitions

CtrlS continues to lead the datacenter industry in renewable energy adoption. With 15 datacenters across eight key markets in India, the company has also set its sights on international expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, starting with Thailand.

By combining world-class infrastructure, sustainability-first design, and strategic location advantages, Kolkata-DC1 is set to position the city — and the entire eastern region — as a premier digital infrastructure hub in India’s growth story.