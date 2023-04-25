Currys ties up with LTIMindtree as its Core Digital Transformation Partner

LTIMindtree has announced that it has been selected as a key digital transformation partner by Currys, UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services. During this five-year engagement, Currys will leverage LTIMindtree’s extensive retail business consulting and technology capabilities to deliver the next phase of omnichannel transformation to its consumers and employees.

This new partnership builds on LTIMindtree’s successful delivery of a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience for Currys’ consumers across multiple markets since 2022. The last 12 months have shown that Omnichannel is the preferred model for consumers and Currys is building on this trend.

“We are delighted to select LTIMindtree as our key digital partner for the second phase of our transformation journey. Consolidating our consumer technology and transformation initiatives with a trusted partner was an easy decision, given their technical excellence and deep industry knowledge,” said Arron D’Aubney, Chief Technology Officer, Currys. “Our previous engagement with LTIMindtree has been critical in our evolution as a ‘digital-first’ omnichannel retailer. Today, omnichannel remains the preferred mode for consumers as Currys builds on its strengths. Through this renewed partnership, Currys is confident of streamlining its ever-growing employee engagement, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and achieving sustainable business growth to match its mission of making technology accessible to all”, he added.

The multi-million-dollar collaboration aims to enhance Currys’ omnichannel revenue stream and drive cost transformation. Consequently, it will also enable Currys to strengthen its market position.

“Our journey with Currys is a testament to LTIMindtree’s capabilities in the retail space. We have successfully delivered the best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience for their consumers. In this next phase, we remain committed to leveraging our digital expertise to drive their overall transformation goals,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “At LTIMindtree, we understand the importance of having the right partner to drive strategic transformation initiatives, and we are honored to be that partner for Currys”, he added.

LTIMindtree will help Currys modernize their systems by consolidating and simplifying consumer and employee-facing applications, leading to accelerated innovation, increased efficiency, and an overall improved end-user experience