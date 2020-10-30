Cyberbit appoints Dan Phillips and Jim Hansen to Board of Directors

Read Article

Cyberbit, a leading global provider of cyber range skilling platforms, has announced that cloud and IT entrepreneur Dan Phillips, and cybersecurity leader Jim Hansen, have joined the company’s Board of Directors. This marks the next phase in Cyberbit’s scale, following its recent $70M investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners in May of 2020, and the Company’s continued growth over the last few years.

Dan Phillips is the former cofounder, CEO, and Chairman of CloudHealth Technologies, acquired by VMware, and former CEO and Chairman of Silverback Technologies, acquired by Dell. Prior to this, Phillips was a C-level executive in multiple cloud and IT management startups, two of which achieved successful IPOs.

Jim Hansen served as the President and COO at Cofense, a phishing defense solution provider, and as the cofounder and COO of Mandiant, acquired by FireEye. Hansen has successfully built go-to-market strategies for multiple cybersecurity and SaaS companies, working from start-up phase through successful exits. Prior to this, Hansen was the Deputy Director of Computer Crime Investigations for the USAF Office of Special Investigations.

Organizations are in critical need of effective methods to train and upskill their cybersecurity teams. Security leaders have realized that their teams are not prepared for the realities of a cyberattack when they will experience the first one on the job. The Cyberbit Range Platform allows security practitioners to practice responding to real-world simulated incidents, such as ransomware attacks, delivered in a virtual environment that mirrors their security operations center (SOC), using the security tools they would use at their workplace.

Phillips’ and Hansen’s proven track record in building and scaling SaaS, cloud, and cybersecurity companies continues to position Cyberbit for success in meeting the unprecedented demand for its cloud-based cyber skilling platform. Over the last year Cyberbit has doubled its customer base and increased Annual Recurring Revenue by 100%. Cyberbit’s growing list of customers includes multiple Fortune 500 enterprises, two of the Big Four accounting firms, training service providers, governments, and academic institutions.

“I was very impressed by the impact of Cyberbit’s product on security team preparedness,” says Phillips. “The growth potential for the cloud-based cyber skilling platform is massive and I am eager to help the team in scaling the business and serving thousands of additional organizations globally.”

“Cyberbit came up with a disruptive solution for one of our industry’s most critical challenges,” says Hansen. “They have a great product which dramatically improves security teams’ ability to train, upskill and benchmark their capabilities, and they have validated this with an impressive set of customers across multiple segments. I am very happy to join the Cyberbit Board and looking forward to working with the team to accelerate and further grow the business.”

“I am honored to welcome Dan and Jim to our Board of Directors,” says Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “Their impressive track record in building SaaS and cybersecurity companies to scale will be ideal for our upcoming success this year and will enable more organizations to ensure that their cybersecurity teams are prepared for attacks.”

