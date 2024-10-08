Cybersecurity leader Arctic Wolf opens first India office in Bengaluru to accelerate its platform innovations

Arctic Wolf announced the launch of its first Indian global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new India office location will play a pivotal role in scaling and advancing the Arctic Wolf platform, along with its entire suite of security operations solutions.

With Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, emerging as a global hub for technology and cybersecurity expertise, the centre will be pivotal to driving innovation, product development, and enhancing the company’s security operations platform. This expansion positions the company to benefit from around-the-clock development capabilities and closer proximity to clients in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, setting the foundation for future growth in these markets.

“Our mission is to end cyber risk for organisations of all sizes, and the research and development work that will happen out of India will be a major enabler in furthering this goal,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. “By tapping into the highly skilled workforce in Bengaluru, we aim to further accelerate the development of advanced machine learning models and AI-driven cybersecurity detections within our platform, providing our customers with unparalleled protection against evolving cyber threats.”

The GCC plans to create numerous job opportunities, contributing to employment in India and attracting top-tier talent in India’s IT and cybersecurity sectors. Arctic Wolf plans to hire 150 employees by mid-2025, with recruitment focused on roles in core research and development areas including threat intelligence, and AI, while service delivery roles will continue to be staffed out of North America and Europe.

Speaking on the expansion, Jeff Green, senior vice president, research and development, Arctic Wolf: “The launch of Arctic Wolf’s first Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru is an exciting milestone for us. This centre will allow us to build a dedicated team focused on advancing cybersecurity innovations, while also fostering collaboration across our global operations. We’re committed to leveraging India’s strong technical expertise and pedigree of innovation to support core areas of our future product development. I am eager to see the unique perspectives and skillsets that our team here will bring to further elevate Arctic Wolf’s solutions and enhance our ability to protect organisations worldwide.”

With this expansion, Arctic Wolf’s global footprint continues to grow, now protecting over 6,000 customers across key industries, and employing more than 2,500 employees worldwide.