Cybersecurity spending to hit $213 billion globally in 2025: Gartner

As cyber threats intensify and enterprises navigate an increasingly complex digital environment, global spending on information security is set to reach new heights. According to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc., worldwide end-user spending on cybersecurity is expected to touch $213 billion in 2025, up from the previous year — and the growth isn’t slowing anytime soon.

This surge reflects a broader shift: cybersecurity is no longer viewed as a back-end IT function, but as a core business enabler. With the rise of cloud computing, AI integration, and remote work, organizations are expanding their security infrastructure, often in response to growing regulatory pressure and the relentless evolution of threat actors.

“Established security spending will continue as normal, but some organizations are being more cautious with any new security spending in this highly uncertain and challenging climate,” said Ruggero Contu, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. “However, higher defense budgets, rising threats, increasing regulatory pressure and better cybersecurity awareness – especially among small and medium-sized businesses – will keep cybersecurity spending strong in the medium to long term.”

Advertisement

India’s Growing Security Focus

India is mirroring the global trend with impressive momentum. Gartner expects end-user spending on information security in the country to witness strong double-digit growth through 2026. Sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and e-commerce are leading this charge, driven by a combination of compliance imperatives, digital transformation initiatives, and increased awareness around cyber resilience.

Software and Cloud Security Take Center Stage

Among the key segments, security software is seeing the most robust growth. As enterprises transition from traditional on-premise models to cloud-based systems, new security risks are emerging. Tools like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) are playing a pivotal role in helping organizations secure their cloud environments, which are often sprawling, distributed, and vulnerable to misconfigurations.

The GenAI Effect

One of the most disruptive forces in the cybersecurity ecosystem today is generative AI. While enterprises are leveraging GenAI for innovation and automation, cybercriminals are also adopting it to launch more sophisticated and targeted attacks. This duality is pushing organizations to invest in AI-powered defense mechanisms that can detect, predict, and respond to threats in real time.

These findings will be further explored during upcoming Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo events, including in India. Security leaders and CIOs will gather to exchange insights on how to align cybersecurity strategies with business objectives and respond to the evolving digital threat landscape with agility and innovation.

As security becomes central to enterprise strategy, investments in resilience and risk management will increasingly define leadership in the digital economy.