Cyient appoints Meenu Bagla as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Cyient, a leading digital technology and engineering solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Meenu Bagla as the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Meenu will be responsible for strengthening the brand reach, relevance, and advocacy to deliver accelerated business growth in new and existing markets.

Before joining Cyient, Bagla served as the Global Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra. She has also held marketing leadership positions at major multinational companies, including Quinnox, Wipro, Oracle, Aditya Birla Group, and CSS Corp.

Speaking on the appointment, Karthik Natarajan, President and COO, Cyient said, “I am very excited to welcome Meenu to Cyient as we take on the transformational journey from services to solutions. With her comprehensive and proven marketing experience across tech start-ups, mid-sized, and large IT firms, she will play a pivotal role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with our customers, and driving Cyient toward the next phase of growth.”

He further added, “Having held global leadership roles for tech brands, and contributing to their stellar business growth in highly-matrixed business scenarios, she is a natural addition to our leadership team.”

