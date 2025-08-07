Cyient Semiconductors partners with GlobalFoundries to expand chip manufacturing access

In a move poised to accelerate semiconductor innovation across key global industries, Cyient Semiconductors Private Limited, a rapidly growing custom silicon solutions provider, has announced a strategic channel partnership with GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world’s leading pure-play semiconductor foundries.

Under the newly signed agreement, Cyient Semiconductors becomes an authorized channel partner and reseller of GF’s semiconductor manufacturing services, extending access to GF’s energy-efficient and high-performance process technologies for a broader set of customers—particularly fabless companies looking to scale efficiently.

“This partnership unlocks a new dimension in our growth strategy,” said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. “We’re combining our turnkey ASIC capabilities with GlobalFoundries’ advanced manufacturing expertise to serve innovation-hungry sectors such as automotive, industrial, medical, and communications.”

Enabling the Next Wave of Fabless Innovation

Through this partnership, Cyient Semiconductors will offer a full suite of support services—ranging from fabrication access and design enablement to assembly, testing, and technical consultation. The goal is to accelerate time-to-market for fabless semiconductor companies, which are increasingly driving innovation but often face challenges in navigating complex manufacturing ecosystems.

A dedicated team has been put in place to manage coordination and technical support, ensuring a smooth path from design to volume production for emerging semiconductor ventures.

“Cyient Semiconductors brings strong domain expertise and customer focus that align perfectly with our mission,” said Samuel Vicari, Chief Customer Officer at GlobalFoundries. “Together, we aim to empower next-generation semiconductor players to scale faster and smarter without compromising on the reliability GF is known for.”

Strengthening the Global Semiconductor Value Chain

This agreement not only bolsters GF’s channel strategy to reach high-potential, underrepresented customers but also enables Cyient Semiconductors to deepen its role in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly in the increasingly strategic Asia-Pacific region.

The move reflects a broader industry trend toward collaborative models that integrate design, manufacturing, and service capabilities to address growing demand for semiconductors in sectors like AI, automotive, healthcare, and edge computing.