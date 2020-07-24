D-Link brings Wi-Fi 6 enabled Routers to India

Read Article

D-Link, one of the pioneers in internet connectivity solutions in India today announced the launch of its Wi-Fi 6 enabled routers – DIR-X1560 and DIR-X6060. With this D-Link (India) Ltd. made new addition to its EXO line of routers that will now come with Wi-Fi 6 features – for exceptional capacity, efficiency, and speed.

Wi-Fi 6 or AX Wi-Fi is the latest IEEE 802.11 standard which not only delivers greater speed and capacity, but also reduces network congestion and improves device battery life, perfect for the multi-device home. In the current scenario where digital life is the new reality and working/ studying from home has become the new normal, along with mass adoption of smart devices and simultaneous bandwidth heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming – Wi-Fi 6 efficiencies are engineered to perfectly meet the demands of the modern-day household.

Sanket Kulkarni, VP – Channel Sales, D-Link (India) Ltd. said, “The current pandemic situation has brought about a radical change in the way we function. Work from Home has become the new normal and Digital engagements have taken over, as a result demand for connectivity devices is on surge. Also, Modern households today have multiple devices that are connected to the network throughout the day. In such a situation our new EXO Routers with Wi-Fi 6 features provide the bandwidth and processing needed to reduce congestion while increasing efficiency.”

Product details:

D-Link DIR-X1560 – This is the first in new series of Wi-Fi 6 routers from the house of D-Link. EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560 supports Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams, making 4K streaming, gaming or video chatting a breeze. Further one can expect 4x boost in bandwidth capacity that is perfect for smart homes filled with bandwidth hungry IoT devices.

D-Link DIR-X6060 – This EXO AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router by D-Link brings next-generation Wi-Fi technology into your home, giving you the quantum leap in capacity and bandwidth to support more devices at once. Made for Smart Homes DIR-X6060 upgrades your network to the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology which supports 8 simultaneous streams, so one can simply enjoy simultaneous throughput to multiple devices for seamless HD streaming media, VR gaming, and cloud storage. DIR-X6060 give your smart home the network efficiency boost it deserves.

Both D-Link EXO Wi-Fi 6 routers DIR-X1560 & DIR-X6060 combine much of the great utility of the EXO line to provide faster speeds and greater range, in addition to its easy to use D-Link Wi-Fi App-based set-up and controls.

The enhanced parental controls include an interactive, tap-and-set interface that enables parents to create profiles for each member of their family. From there, they can add devices and set schedules. Other features include voice compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and access to support, including chat, through the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Availability & Pricing: D-Link EXO Wi-Fi 6 routers starts at a price point of Rs. 5499/- and is currently available through D-Link’s Business Distributor pan India as well as on eCommerce platform like Amazon, Flipkart etc. D-Link EXO Wi-Fi 6 routers feature 3 years warranty.

