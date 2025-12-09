D-Link introduces AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 wall-plate access point for business and hospitality environments

D-Link has announced the launch of the DAP-X3060W, an AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 wall-plate access point designed for in-room connectivity across hospitality, education, enterprise and multi-dwelling environments. The compact device fits standard wall junction boxes, allowing network access to be delivered directly to guest rooms, classrooms, offices and individual residential units.

The access point combines dual-band Wi-Fi 6, OFDMA and MU-MIMO to support high-density scenarios and reduce latency for concurrent users. In addition to wireless coverage, the device includes multiple Gigabit LAN ports and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) support for connecting wired endpoints such as smart displays, IP phones and PCs.

When managed through D-Link’s Nuclias controller, organisations can centralise deployment, monitoring and configuration across multiple sites, a requirement that is increasingly relevant for distributed hospitality properties, campuses and multi-building enterprise environments.

Use cases across industries

Hospitality:

The wall-plate format enables room-specific coverage without additional visible hardware. Multiple LAN ports allow hotels to support in-room devices, while VLAN-based segmentation and WPA3 security help maintain guest privacy and network separation.

Education:

For classrooms, auditoriums and student accommodation, the device supports a high number of concurrent client connections. PoE installation simplifies campus-wide rollout, and centralised management assists IT teams in monitoring usage patterns and troubleshooting.

Enterprise:

Offices and meeting rooms can use the DAP-X3060W to provide consistent, room-level Wi-Fi 6 coverage. The low-profile design reduces hardware footprint, while Nuclias integration offers scalable management for distributed branches and hybrid-work settings.

Multi-dwelling units (MDUs):

In apartment buildings and shared living spaces, the access point aims to reduce interference between units and maintain secure, isolated connectivity for each tenant through VLAN configuration and WPA3 encryption.

D-Link states that the new device is intended to support the growing demand for reliable room-level connectivity across sectors adopting hybrid work models, digitised classrooms and smart-living infrastructure.

Availability

Further details on the DAP-X3060W are available on D-Link’s website or through regional representatives and support channels.