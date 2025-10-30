D-Link launches high-performance DGS-1530 smart switch series

D-Link, a networking and connectivity solution provider, has unveiled its new DGS-1530 Series Gigabit Stackable Smart Managed Switches, designed to meet the rising demands of digital transformation, cloud workloads, and complex enterprise networks.

Available in models from 8 to 48 Gigabit ports, the DGS-1530 Series delivers 10G uplink connectivity to ensure seamless performance for bandwidth-intensive applications such as cloud computing, video conferencing, and 4K/8K streaming.

Targeted at enterprises and SMBs, the switches balance scalability, high performance, and cost efficiency. The DGS-1530-28P and DGS-1530-52P models feature PoE+ support on all ports, with a 370W power budget (expandable to 740W with the DPS-700 power supply). Fast and Perpetual PoE ensures uninterrupted power to access points, IP surveillance, digital signage, and IoT devices — making it ideal for schools, hotels, and enterprise offices.

Advertisement

Enterprise-Grade Reliability & Security

The series includes ERPS for rapid failover, 6kV surge protection, PD-Alive automatic device recovery, and Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for simplified deployment. It also supports intelligent stacking of up to nine switches, enabling unified management and easy scalability.

On the security front, ACLs, 802.1X authentication, ARP inspection, and DHCP snooping protect against unauthorized access and attacks, while Storm Control and DoS prevention ensure continuous, secure operation — especially critical for sectors like healthcare, education, and financial services.

Simplified Management & Automation

The switches can be managed through a web-based GUI, CLI, or D-Link’s Nuclias Network Controller for centralized monitoring and automation.

“With the DGS-1530 Series, D-Link empowers organizations to build secure, scalable, and sustainable networks that support the evolving needs of modern enterprises,” the company said in a statement.

The DGS-1530 Series is now available in India. For more details, visit in.dlink.com

or contact your local D-Link representative.