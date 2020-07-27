D3 appoints RAH Infotech as National Distributor of NextGen SOAR for India

Read Article

RAH Infotech, the specialty technology distributor of cybersecurity, data management, disaster recovery and cloud solution today announced that it has partnered with D3 Security, provider of the leading next-generation security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, to distribute D3’s advanced SOAR capabilities with the built-in MITRE ATT&CK Matrix solution in India.

As a national distributor, RAH Infotech will leverage its technological prowess and massive reach to offer D3’s SOAR platform to customers in India to strengthen their enterprise security architecture.

“With security architecture becoming core to an organisation’s overall functionality, an automated detection and corresponding response system offers an edge over other security solutions. D3 is a leader in the SOAR solutions and we are quite excited to have partnered with them. This partnership with D3 Security is another testament of our continuous effort to help our customers in India strengthening their enterprise security infrastructure,” said Ashis Guha, CEO at RAH Infotech. “With the Covid pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe forcing organizations working from home resulting in increased attack surface, this partnership could not have come at a better time.”

D3 Security’s mission is to make security operations, incident response, and threat hunting dramatically easier and faster. Today’s SOAR market faces huge challenges around managing playbook lifecycles and product integrations. D3 Security’s NextGen SOAR Platform leads the way with 260+ product integrations and a low-code/no-code interface that makes it possible to build, adjust, and scale playbooks and integrations without extensive Python coding skills. It has also disrupted the market with built-in MITRE ATT&CK TTP automation, enabling SOC operators to see a complete picture beyond the individual stages of an attack.

“Every year, more organizations around the world are learning the simple fact that SOAR can make them more secure, agile, and efficient,” said Suneel Rangamani, Sales Director at D3 Security. “We are excited to collaborate with RAH Infotech to bring those benefits to their customers as one of the tools they deploy in the fight against cybersecurity threats.”

