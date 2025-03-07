Dassault Systèmes and BluMotiv partner to shape the future of clean mobility with AI-powered EV solutions

Dassault Systèmes announced a collaboration with BluMotiv. The partnership, enabled by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its BIOVIA Contract Research program, will advance EV powertrain development by leveraging BIOVIA battery chemistry modelling. This will enable more precise range predictions, optimised charging strategies, and improved battery longevity, directly addressing range anxiety and performance reliability concerns. The use of virtual twin technology is expected to cut development costs by 60% and boost energy efficiency by 20%.

“Our collaboration with Dassault Systèmes represents a breakthrough in accelerating EV adoption. By combining BluMotiv’s expertise in AI-powered connected powertrain technology with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting-edge simulation and AI capabilities, we are revolutionising the way electrified mobility solutions are designed, tested and deployed. This partnership allows us to eliminate traditional barriers in EV development – reducing costs, accelerating innovation cycles, and ensuring unparalleled efficiency and scalability. Together, we are not just enhancing electric mobility but setting new industry benchmarks for accessibility, reliability, and sustainability. With sustainability at the core of our mission, BluMotiv is committed to shaping a cleaner, smarter, and more electrified future – one that is not only visionary but achievable today,” said Ashish Naidu, Founder & CEO BluMotiv.

“We are delighted to partner with BluMotiv. This collaboration will enable us to provide the electric vehicle sector with cutting-edge technologies that promote sustainable transportation and a greener future,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

By combining BluMotiv’s AI-driven electrification expertise with Dassault Systèmes’ virtual twin and battery chemistry modelling technologies, the partnership is set to drive the future of clean, efficient, and accessible electric mobility.