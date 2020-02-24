Dassault Systèmes Appoints Deepak NG as Managing Director for India

Read Article

Dassault Systèmes has announced that Deepak NG has been appointed as its Managing Director, India. Deepak NG will expand Dassault Systèmes’ India business strategy in line with the opportunities that the country has to offer in the manufacturing, infrastructure and cities, and life sciences domains.

“India has emerged as the one of the fastest growing economies in the world, propelled by a conducive business environment and technology-led innovation. India is one of the top-priority markets for Dassault Systèmes in Asia, and Deepak NG’s appointment will reinforce Dassault Systèmes’ ambition to expand new growth verticals in India both in Enterprise and Government business,” said Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes. “I have worked with Deepak NG and believe that he has demonstrated his leadership to develop new business by establishing innovative engagements with industries and state governments. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Deepak NG to lead Dassault Systèmes’ business in India. He’s a transformational leader with a track record of driving growth across several industries.”

Deepak NG joined Dassault Systèmes in 2011 and he carries more than 21 years of experience across different industries. He has driven key transformational projects in various industries including Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, High-tech and Government. In his previous role at Dassault Systèmes, as Director of Global Affairs and Innovative Business Development, he was instrumental to establish new partnerships by engaging in smart city projects and by developing industry based programs for the workforce of the future.

“With a strong base of more than 10,000 customers and with the fast adoption of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform across industries, academia and government, we are poised to continue our ambition and sustain our double-digit growth strategy, by providing our customers with the value of our portfolio and leveraging the power of our ecosystem to reach the market,” said Deepak NG.