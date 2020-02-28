Dassault Systemes Launches “The Only Progress is Human” to Inspire Solutions to Major Global Challenges

Read Article

Dassault Systemes had announced the launch of “The Only Progress is Human,” a global initiative to increase awareness of today’s societal and environmental challenges, and to inspire people to use the virtual world to imagine sustainable innovations for a better future.

During a two-year period, Dassault Systèmes will engage with the public through 10 “Acts” that focus on some of the most pressing issues humanity faces in health, cities, energy, water and other areas. These Acts will illustrate how virtual twin experiences empower people to address challenges ranging from, ‘How can we better control our health in the future?’ to, ‘How can we safeguard our most precious resource?’ and drive progress by reimagining the future, changing the way products are designed and made, and creating human-centric and real-world experiences.

The first Act, focused on emotion and the challenge, ‘How can virtual worlds change the way we experience emotions?’ will take place February 26 at the Jardin des Plantes in Paris to show how the virtual world can engage both the intellect and the emotions, making it a powerful enabler of positive action. The unique musical and visual experience called ‘Virtual Harmony’ will feature the 3Dvarius, the first fully playable 3D-printed violin – designed using Dassault Systèmes’ solutions – and a call to action for students to create the next generation of musical instruments.

“The greatest value of virtual worlds lies in the potential they offer for imagining a better future while understanding the social and environmental impacts of every design decision. Virtual will be the vital link between the imagination, the useful and the sustainable to create harmony between product, nature and life,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

Virtual twin experiences created with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications have already helped industry to pioneer new medical treatments, improve service deliveries in cities, and design a sculpture that absorbs pollution. They open up new possibilities for discovery by enabling people to design, simulate, test, understand and experience solutions in the context of their usage, before physically creating them.