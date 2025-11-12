Datadog launches storage management to help teams eliminate unnecessary cloud object storage

Datadog launched storage management which helps teams eliminate waste and prevent unexpected cloud object storage spend. The new product is now generally available for Amazon S3, with previews available for Google Cloud Storage and Azure Blob Storage.

Growing cloud object storage usage from data-intensive and AI workloads—including large-scale training datasets, model artifacts and inference logs—has led to a rapid rise in cloud storage costs. Effectively managing these costs has become a key challenge for operations and cloud efficiency teams, many of which struggle to identify the workloads or stakeholders that are driving costs within large, shared buckets. These teams also regularly lack the granular context across metadata and access patterns that is needed to enforce lifecycle or tiering policies effectively.

As a result, uncovering specific savings opportunities—such as transitioning cold data from expensive storage classes, deleting duplicate objects or stopping the accumulation of non-current object versions—becomes a time-consuming, manual and reactive effort.

Datadog storage management addresses these challenges by providing detailed insights into cloud object storage at the bucket and prefix levels across billions of objects. With it, teams can catch anomalies in storage growth and access patterns, analyze storage behaviour in context, and act on specific, automated recommendations to reduce cloud storage spend faster. The product complements Datadog’s Cloud Cost Management with a focus on object storage, delivering deeper visibility into usage, cost trends and optimization opportunities.

“For companies building AI products, data storage and processing is consistently the third-highest contributor to cost—greater than expenses for AI model training and inferencing,” said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. “With Datadogstorage management, teams are empowered to optimize cloud storage costs and prevent unexpected spend. By rightsizing these costs, companies can keep their focus on building better products and bringing them to market.”

Datadog storage management helps organisations optimise cloud storage by providing: