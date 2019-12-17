Datamatics appoints Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury as EVP and CHRO

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) has announced that Dr Rima Ghose Chowdhury has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She will be reporting to Rahul Kanodia – Vice Chairman & CEO, Datamatics.

Dr Rima will lead the Datamatics HR functions globally, which has more than 10,000 employees and operations in the US, India, Europe, and the Philippines.

A seasoned HR leader and practitioner with over two decades of experience in Corporate and Academia, Dr Rima has been instrumental in building Technology and Leadership capabilities in reputed global enterprises like IBM, Sony Pictures Networks India, Quinnox. In her previous roles, she has championed change management in the Technology and Culture space to bring in the right blend of Hi-Tech and Hi-Touch culture.

Dr Rima is also passionate about developing leaders, and has been an International Mentor for Middlesex University London, and is also a trained Trainer by Sony Pictures Entertainment, UK, on ‘Energy Project.’ She has received multiple HR Excellence Awards, including ’50 Most Influential HR Tech Leaders 2015’, at World HRD Congress, ‘Young HR Professional of The Year’ at Asia Pacific HRM Congress 2009. Dr. Rima is an avid reader, writer, social worker and has authored multiple thought leadership articles.

She joins Datamatics from NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies & Research, where she held the position of Professor and Head of Department – HR for the last two years. She also had the additional responsibility of leading and facilitating Management course delivery for the Indian Navy.

Rahul Kanodia – Vice Chairman & CEO, Datamatics, commented, “We are very happy to have Rima join the Datamatics family. Datamatics has embarked on an exciting journey of launching a series of products to capture the Digital wave. The market is ripe for rapidly scaling our operations, and, with her background, Rima will play a pivotal role in establishing a high performance and growth culture in the teams.”

Dr. Rima is a Bachelor in Pharmaceutical Technology from Jadavpur University, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, and holds a Ph.D. in the Leadership domain from DY Patil University.