Datamatics appoints Ingram Micro to strengthen its RPA suite of products in India

Read Article

Datamatics Global Services has announced its strategic partnership with Ingram Micro to enhance presence in the India market for its intelligent automation suite of products including TruBot, TruCap+, and TruBI. Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Datamatics is aggressively investing in expanding its partner network and has included more than 100 new partners in the last 2 years. The evolving partner ecosystem will increase the sales momentum and will ensure smooth implementation and support for its products. The partnership with Ingram Micro will provide Datamatics access to Ingram Micro’s vast network of technology partners across India, in metros as well as Tier 2 & 3 locations.

Ingram Micro will be a distributor for TruBot, TruBI and TruCap+ licenses in India. The partnership will provide Ingram Micro complete access to various product modules and platforms, access to partner training & technical programs.

Murali Sathya, Vice President & Global Head of Channels, Datamatics Global Services, said “We are delighted to partner with Ingram Micro. Ingram’s strong distribution network and vast geographic coverage in India will provide a big boost for Datamatics products. We look forward to collaborate and leverage each other’s strengths to deliver the best value to our customers.”

Jyotil Mankad, Director Sales, Ingram Micro, said “Emerging technologies like RPA enable organizations to transform their business models and adapt quickly in an unpredictable business landscape. Ingram Micro is delighted to partner with Datamatics and take their industry-leading RPA solutions to the channel ecosystem. With our solid technology partner network, engineering support and after sales service, we look forward to empowering our partners by helping them deliver the speed and efficiency that is required in today’s times.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com