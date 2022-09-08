DataSwitch appoints Sivakumar Agneeswaran as group CEO and Chairman 

DataSwitch announced that Sivakumar Agneeswaran (Siva) is appointed as the Group CEO and Chairman effective September 8, 2022. In this role, Siva will provide strategic direction, expand and strengthen partnerships, establish a professional services arm and scale the overall business. Karthikeyan Viswanathan (Karthik), will continue in his current role as the CEO of DataSwitch Products.

“Siva brings a rich services experience coupled with building automation platforms. With Siva onboard, it will help DataSwitch scale the product as well as incubate the professional services arm.”, said Karthik.

Before joining DataSwitch, Siva was the VP and Global Delivery Leader for the Data & Intelligence Practice in Cognizant for the Global Growth Markets (Europe & APAC) and the Life Sciences vertical (Global). In his nearly 23-year stint in Cognizant, he has held several leadership roles. He built the Insurance practice for Data & Intelligence and scaled it to a few hundred million USD in ten years. Later, he led the Data Technology Horizontal and was instrumental in building an Automation Platform for Data Modernization.

“WIth the technological advances in Cloud and the advent of new-age technologies in cloud data management, there is tremendous scope and value for the kind of AI/ML based No-Code Data Platform that DataSwitch has been building over the last few years.” said Siva. “I’m honored and excited to be leading DataSwitch at a time when the company is in great position, with its well-built product offerings, to capitalize on the emerging market opportunities.”