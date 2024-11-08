DE-CIX and GCX Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across the Globe

The world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, DE-CIX, and submarine cable operator, GCX have signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance global connectivity. This agreement allows GCX to resell DE-CIX India’s services to their end customers across the Middle East, Europe, USA and Asia while creating opportunities to connect with a rapidly growing Indian audience. Through this partnership, DE-CIX India will leverage GCX’s extensive global subsea infrastructure to meet international demand more efficiently.

GCX’s robust network spans four submarine cable systems – FA-1, FALCON, HAWK & FNAL—providing high-capacity connectivity across key regions, including the Middle East, Asia, USA, UK and Europe. This partnership strengthens DE-CIX’s global reach, enabling international customers to seamlessly access IX services through GCX’s expansive network.

FLAG Atlantic 1 (FA1): London, Paris, New York, Washington D.C. and Frankfurt

FALCON: 20 PoPs and landing stations in 14 countries of the Middle East including Egypt, UAE, Iran, Sudan, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Maldives, Yemen, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Iraq.

“We are excited to welcome GCX as our new partner,” said Sudhir Kunder, CBO, DE-CIX India “This partnership reflects our commitment towards expanding our global reach while providing top-notch services to our wide array of customers. We look forward to working closely with GCX and creating a mutually fast-paced digital environment for everyone.’’

Vineet Verma, President at Global Cloud Xchange for Middle East & India, says: “GCX is renowned for its extensive telecom infrastructure and innovative solutions, will now offer even greater connectivity and service quality to its customers. This collaboration enables GCX to further expand its market presence in India, leveraging its strong foundation to deliver superior performance and reliability. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, GCX is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring seamless and efficient interconnection services for its global clientele.”