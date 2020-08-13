DE-CIX India establishes new PoP at STT Telemedia in Delhi and Chennai

Read Article

DE-CIX establishes new PoP at STT Telemedia in Delhi and Chennai

The leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator on the Indian sub-continent, DE-CIX India, announced the expansion of its Internet Exchange points of presence (PoPs) at Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai to meet the increased demand in internet usage and bandwidth capacity posed by COVID-19. In addition to its fifth PoP in Mumbai introduced last month, DE-CIX has now deployed new PoPs within STT Telemedia DC’s (Tata Communications) in Chennai and Delhi.

DE-CIX India interconnects around 250 networks and is the only Open-IX certified IX in India connecting the ISPs, Content Delivery Networks, Cloud Companies, OTTs and other network providers, along with educational institutes in the connected networks. Additionally, DE-CIX India has launched its DirectCLOUD service at DE-CIX Mumbai, to enable customers to access the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange and connect to global cloud services, including those provided by Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

“Interconnection is the key to adoption, acceleration and growth of the Internet in any country. Data centers today, are the warehouses of the digital economy, providing a home not only for the data itself, but also for the platforms and applications that have become so ubiquitous in the modern world. The new PoPs will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals,” says Sudhir Kunder, Sr. Vice President – National Sales, at DE-CIX India.

DE-CIX India has now increased its geographical presence with a total of 10 Data Centers in India. With 5 PoPs in Mumbai, 2 in Delhi, 2 in Chennai, and 1 in Kolkata the firm has largely increased its ability to offer new connectivity options. The IX is now located at Tata Communications in Bangla Sahib and Tata Communications in GK1 in Delhi and, at Bharti Airtel Santhome and Tata Communications in Chennai and Kolkata. Beginning with Web Werks DC 2 in Mumbai it expanded to other locations in the city such as GPX DC1, Netmagic DC5, STT Mumbai (Tata Communications) and Sify.

