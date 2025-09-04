DE-CIX launches world’s first fully-integrated AI Internet Exchange to support model training and inference

DE-CIX announces that its global ecosystem of exchanges is AI-ready, with the implementation of Phase 1 of their AI Internet Exchange (AI-IX) to enable high-performance AI inference. With Phase 1 completed, the company now has more than 50 AI-relevant networks – including both AI Inference as a Service and GPU as a Service providers, as well as a wealth of cloud service providers – connected to their platform, with over 160 cloud on-ramps globally, plus its highly scalable proprietary multi-AI routing technology. As a result, the exchange operator can offer resilient, low latency, and high security interconnection specifically designed for real-time AI-powered use-cases. This product evolution is available not only at India’s largest Interconnection Platform in Mumbai, but at all DE-CIX locations worldwide.

Phase 2 of the rollout – to be carried out soon – will make the DE-CIX AI Exchanges Ultra-Ethernet-ready, capable of supporting geographically distributed AI training, as model training begins to move out of centralised facilities. Rollout of both phases is being undertaken globally. As such, DE-CIX will become the first operator to offer an AI-IX that can support both training and inference.

Seamless multi-AI inference for today’s complex use-cases and tomorrow’s innovation

Similar to the rollout of the DE-CIX AI-IX, AI operations in general are divided into two phases, AI training and AI inference. Both of these phases benefit from AI peering, with advantages including cost reductions, increased security, higher performance, and a reduction in complexity. “With various predictions made for millions – even hundreds of millions – of AI agents in the coming years, the need for interconnection services to support their operations is growing massively”, explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

AI inference – where the agent is applied to real-world situations to provide real-time insights, interaction, and support – is dependent on highly resilient, low-latency, and secure connectivity. “For enterprises to be able to exploit the advantages of AI, the digital lifeline consists of three elements, what I like to call the Digital Triangle of AI Inference Interconnection.” For Ivanov, these elements are, firstly, the millions of agents that are currently emerging, many of these being multimodal; secondly, the AI-powered devices/applications (cars, robots, processes, etc.); and thirdly, modern transmission technologies (such as fiber, 5G Advanced, and LEO satellite networks, etc.). These three elements must be interwoven in a reliable, secure, and extremely high-performance manner using direct interconnection, otherwise known as peering.

“This is the core benefit of the DE-CIX AI-IX, which uses the unique DE-CIX AI router to enable seamless multi-agent inference for today’s complex use-cases and tomorrow’s innovation in all industry segments.”

Revolutionising AI training with Ultra Ethernet

In the second phase of the DE-CIX AI-IX rollout, the training of AI models is in focus. With the advent of Ultra Ethernet, a new protocol for the routing of data traffic in a quality relevant for AI, the design of infrastructure for the heavy computations of AI training is changing. “Until now, huge, centralised data centres have been needed to quickly process AI computing loads on parallel clusters,” explains Dr. Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX. “Ultra Ethernet is driving the trend towards disaggregated computing, enabling AI training to be carried out in a geographically distributed manner within a metropolitan area. This will revolutionise the infrastructure for AI training and offer companies new alternatives for designing resilient and more cost-effective private AI infrastructure.” The next iteration of the Ultra Ethernet standard will be rolled out as soon as the software feature is made available by network hardware vendors, providing a significantly more cost-effective solution to the existing protocol for AI networking, InfiniBand. DE-CIX’s hardware is already able to support the enhanced Ethernet standard, and the operator will make it available upon rollout.

“India is rapidly becoming a global hub for AI and cloud infrastructure, with multi-gigawatt data centre projects, from 1 GW to 3 GW campuses propelling the country into the world’s top 5 digital destinations and on track to cross 10 GW capacity well before 2030. With the launch of the DE-CIX AI-IX, DE-CIX India is enabling this transformation by providing enterprises, AI startups, and service providers with the secure, low-latency, and scalable interconnection fabric needed to power next-generation innovation,” said Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India.

30 years of DE-CIX: Digital infrastructure “Made in Germany” for the whole world

DE-CIX is the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. The company’s first IX began operations in 1995 in Frankfurt, Germany. Today, DE-CIX offers its peering, cloud and AI connectivity, and other enterprise-grade interconnection services in 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. As use cases and network technologies evolve, DE-CIX is always at the forefront, driving innovation in interconnection technology and keeping the world fully interconnected. DE-CIX is accessible from data centres in over 600 cities and interconnects more than 4000 network operators, including carriers, Internet service providers (ISPs), content, cloud, and AI service providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries. DE-CIX Frankfurt, with a data volume of close to 45 exabytes per year (as of 2024) and nearly 1,100 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.