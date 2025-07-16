Deep Algorithm secures ₹10.8 Cr in seed round to redefine AI-Powered cybersecurity and fraud prevention

In a decisive push to tackle growing cybersecurity threats in the digital financial ecosystem, Deep Algorithm Solutions, a Hyderabad-based cybersecurity and AI startup, has raised ₹10.8 crore in seed funding led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from prominent angel investors.

Founded in December 2021 by JP Mishra, Deep Algorithm focuses on leveraging indigenous AI to combat sophisticated cyber fraud, particularly in banking and fintech environments. The company’s cutting-edge solutions—adapIDAI, an adaptive behavioral intelligence identity security platform, and BotShield, a tool for preventing zero-day attacks and ensuring runtime application security—are already live at a major private sector bank and a government organization.

“This round validates our belief that continuous authentication and behavioral intelligence will be central to the future of digital trust,” said JP Mishra, Founder and CEO. “We’re solving nuanced identity security problems through AI that is both homegrown and highly contextualized.”

Advertisement

Driving Growth Across Borders

The startup is not limiting its ambitions to India. With discussions underway in Kenya, South Africa, and the UAE, Deep Algorithm is actively expanding its global footprint. Closer to home, it’s strengthening its sales presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and building channel partnerships with system integrators and cloud marketplaces.

The newly raised capital will be used to:

-Scale engineering and threat intelligence teams

-Accelerate go-to-market activities in India and Southeast Asia

-Expand platform integrations (e.g., with Azure AD, Okta)

-Enhance its AI-driven fraud analytics engine

The company is also preparing to launch a SaaS-based commercial offering tailored for mid-market customers and will introduce an analytics dashboard designed specifically for fraud and risk management teams.

A Patent-Backed Innovation Engine

With a government patent granted in March 2024 and a PCT international patent filed, Deep Algorithm is positioning itself at the forefront of behavioral cybersecurity. It aims to push R&D into agentic AI for dynamic fraud resolution, tapping into emerging demands for real-time, adaptive security frameworks.

“In a world increasingly threatened by cyberattacks, Deep Algorithm brings both innovation and deep domain expertise,” said Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures. “Their focus on behavioral biometrics and AI makes them well-positioned to secure the digital financial landscape, not just in India but globally.”

As cybercrime grows in sophistication, startups like Deep Algorithm are becoming crucial allies in defending digital ecosystems—proving that innovation and security can, and must, go hand in hand.