Delhivery partners with Mystore to drive growth for rural entrepreneurs

Delhivery Ltd., India’s largest fully-integrated logistics provider, has partnered with Mystore, an ONDC-powered marketplace for Indian sellers, to provide express parcel shipping for rural entrepreneurs nationwide.

ONDC (Open Network For Digital Commerce) is a government-led initiative to create an open, secure, and interoperable network for digital commerce in India. Through ONDC, Mystore’s e-commerce platform is leveraging Delhivery’s extensive pan-India network of over 18,500 pin codes to offer affordable and reliable shipping to rural entrepreneurs.

Healthline Foods, a Srinagar-based healthy food brand, is using the services of both enablers to expand its reach to Maharashtra and other parts of India.

Commenting on this, Mudassir Ahmed, Co-founder of Healthline Foods, said, “As a Kashmir-based seller, both discoverability and logistics can be challenging, but through ONDC and enablers like Delhivery and Mystore, we’ve successfully fulfilled orders in many parts of India. For sellers like us, democratizing commerce and easy partner access has been a growth driver.”

Coonoor-based Honeybee Tea Company sells fresh Nilgiri products such as tea, honey, essential oils, and TODA embroidery.

Speaking on this, Dileep Ramu, Chief Executive Officer of Honeybee Tea Company, said, “It is the power of digitalization and the strength of collaborations that a small retail store in Coonoor now caters to the customers in India’s biggest metros. ONDC and its partners have created new revenue streams for us entrepreneurs and given people across India access to unadulterated, fresh, and unique products to enhance their lifestyles.”

Commenting on the partnership, T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, added, “The collaboration between Mystore and Delhivery has the potential to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses emerging from remote areas. This will be a key driver in enabling overall development and social upliftment in rural communities.”

Kriti Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Mystore, said, “We are an ONDC-connected Marketplace providing seamless onboarding to sellers and a convenient online shopping experience (across categories) to customers pan India. We are proud to be the digital commerce solution provider for farmer producers. With our collaboration with Delhivery, we are now enabling FPOs to deliver their products directly to buyers in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This strategic alliance between Mystore and Delhivery expands rural entrepreneurs’ reach, boosts their confidence, and increases revenue.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said, “ONDC’s pathbreaking design and execution promises to democratize e-commerce in India, transforming the growth paradigm for millions of small businesses. Delhivery, with its extensive pan-India network, technology, and data-driven backbone, is the ideal partner for ONDC’s participants. With seamless integration across our different service lines, we are excited to be part of this transformative journey being chartered by ONDC.”