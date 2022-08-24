Delinea ties up with iValue to offer enterprises seamless cyber-security

iValue InfoSolutions announced a distribution relationship with Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security. iValue customers in India will be further empowered to utilize Delinea’s industry-recognized PAM solutions to protect critical data and sensitive code, secure endpoints and devices, and control cloud access.

“Enterprises are going through digital transformation and are challenged with increasingly complex privileged access requirements to secure their digital assets from an expanding threat landscape. Delinea’s comprehensive suite of PAM solutions helps customers reduce risk, ensure compliance, and streamline security. Delinea provides powerful, customizable, and scalable solutions that help organizations of any size regardless of their current security maturity level. iValue trusts that these solutions would help the Indian enterprise market leverage the benefits of robust security,” said Mr. Subodh Anchan – Vice President – Vendor Alliance, at iValue InfoSolutions.

Delinea’s solutions put privileged access at the center of cybersecurity strategies and help delineate the boundaries of access, so users get the access they want while IT gets the control they need. The cloud-ready solutions are simple to deploy, configure and manage, providing enterprises with privileged access that works seamlessly, without excess complexity.

“Organizations are struggling to maintain adequate security against constantly changing cyberthreats and compliance requirements and are looking for solutions that help secure their assets without hampering productivity,” said Anand Kannabiran, Vice President, Sales for the Asia region at Delinea. “Thanks to this partnership with iValue, Indian organizations can more easily leverage the benefits of integrated PAM solutions that provide robust security controls and a seamless user experience, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premises.”

A leading technology enabler, iValue has consistently partnered with the right mix of widespread and niche technology providers to help customers in their transformational journey. iValue’s penchant to select the right partner and aid its customers with trustworthy solutions has helped them grow relentlessly fostering the trust of their 6,000+ customers across verticals and 800+ global, national, regional, and local system integrators in 18+ locations across multiple continents. This has made iValue the best choice for companies to market their products and solutions.