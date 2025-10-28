Dell advances AI data platform to accelerate enterprise AI outcomes

Dell Technologies has announced new advancements to its AI Data Platform—empowering enterprises to transform distributed, siloed data into faster and more reliable AI outcomes.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are grappling with managing vast, scattered data. The Dell AI Data Platform—part of the Dell AI Factory—offers an open, modular foundation to unify data pipelines and deliver actionable insights. By decoupling data storage from processing, it removes bottlenecks and supports AI workloads like training, fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and inferencing.

Built on four core elements—storage engines, data engines, cyber resiliency, and data management services—the platform integrates with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, offering enterprises flexibility, scalability, and security for data-driven innovation.

Powering AI Workloads with Smarter Storage

At the core are Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale, the platform’s high-performance storage engines that deliver speed, security, and scalability for demanding AI use cases.

Dell PowerScale provides NAS simplicity with parallel performance ideal for AI training and RAG pipelines. With NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 NVL72 integration and continuous software upgrades, it offers streamlined management and enterprise-wide compatibility.

The PowerScale F710, certified as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) for high-performance storage, delivers 16,000+ GPU-scale capacity while using five times less rack space, 88% fewer switches, and 72% lower power than competitors—maximizing efficiency and sustainability.

Dell ObjectScale, the industry’s highest-performing object platform, delivers scalable, S3-native object storage for massive AI workloads. Available as an appliance or software-defined deployment on Dell PowerEdge servers, it is up to eight times faster than prior all-flash versions.

New enhancements boost ObjectScale’s performance and efficiency. The upcoming S3 over RDMA feature (in tech preview) delivers 230% higher throughput and 80% lower latency than traditional S3. Small object optimization further improves throughput by 19% and reduces latency by 18%, while deeper AWS S3 integration and bucket-level compression enhance developer control and data movement.

Data Engines Power Real-Time AI Insights

Beyond storage, Dell’s expanding data engine ecosystem, developed with NVIDIA, Elastic, and Starburst, enables faster, real-time access to AI-ready data.

The new Data Search Engine, co-developed with Elastic, lets users interact with enterprise data naturally—asking questions and retrieving context-rich answers. Optimized for semantic search and RAG pipelines, it integrates with MetadataIQ to search billions of files across PowerScale and ObjectScale. Developers can build intelligent RAG applications using LangChain, ensuring updated vector databases with minimal compute.

The Data Analytics Engine, created with Starburst, allows seamless querying across spreadsheets, databases, and data warehouses. Its Agentic Layer uses LLMs to automate documentation, surface insights, and embed AI into SQL workflows. It unifies access to Iceberg, PostgreSQL + PGVector, and Dell’s Data Search Engine, supporting both analytics and retrieval tasks. Built-in model monitoring and governance ensure responsible AI use.

Integration with NVIDIA cuVS brings GPU-accelerated hybrid search (keyword + vector) to Dell’s Data Search Engine, offering faster results and turnkey deployment for on-prem AI environments.

Industry Leaders on the Impact

“AI’s success depends on unlocking the potential of enterprise data,” said Arthur Lewis, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “The Dell AI Data Platform simplifies data complexity and delivers AI-ready data at scale—from real-time healthcare diagnostics to predictive manufacturing insights.”

Justin Boitano, VP, NVIDIA, said: “Accelerated by NVIDIA AI, Dell’s platform introduces intelligent storage that understands the meaning behind the data it holds.”

Ajay Nair, GM of Platform Engineering, Elastic, added: “By integrating the Elasticsearch context platform into Dell’s AI Data Platform, we’re enabling faster semantic search and generative AI pipelines that turn unstructured data into insight.”

Justin Borgman, CEO, Starburst, said: “Our collaboration with Dell unites Starburst’s data federation with Dell’s AI infrastructure—giving organizations the ability to unlock insights from anywhere.”

Remi Duquette, VP, Industrial AI, Maya HTT, added: “With Dell PowerScale and NVIDIA infrastructure, we’re turning massive unstructured data sets into real-time, actionable insights—driving sustainability and operational efficiency.”

Building the Foundation for the AI Era

With these upgrades, Dell is redefining how enterprises manage, access, and leverage data for AI innovation. The Dell AI Data Platform’s intelligent storage, modular data engines, and AI-native integrations provide a unified foundation for organizations to move confidently from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment—securely and efficiently.