Dell Collaborates with Microsoft: Accelerating Innovation Together

At Microsoft Ignite 2025, held in San Francisco from November 17-21, Dell Technologies announced our latest collaborations with Microsoft—demonstrating how together, we are leading organizations towards what’s next.

Simplify Hybrid Cloud with Dell and Microsoft

Dell and Microsoft's relationship is once again setting new standards for hybrid cloud innovation at Ignite 2025. Dell Private Cloud and PowerStore are expanding support for Azure Local, delivering flexibility, performance, and simplicity. This integration isn't just a technical achievement—it's a testament to our shared commitment to empowering customers to tackle the challenges of modern IT with confidence and ease.

Expanding Dell Private Cloud support for Azure Local — Dell’s fully integrated, automated solution simplifies hybrid and multicloud management. With automated lifecycle management, independent scaling, and future-ready infrastructure.

Azure Local integration with Dell PowerStore — Hybrid cloud deployments just got smarter, faster, and more efficient. With always-on data reduction, ultra-fast NVMe performance, and a highly adaptable architecture, PowerStore unlocks new levels of agility, performance, and cost-efficiency.

With a proven history of delivering trusted co-engineered solutions, Dell and Microsoft are empowering businesses to seamlessly manage traditional and modern workloads.

Break Through Cloud Complexity with Dell PowerScale for Azure

Many organizations have been lured by modern data solutions only to find themselves tangled in unexpected complexity, from scalability headaches to integration gaps, right when they need agility most. True performance that bridges on-premises and cloud, reliable security, and the freedom to keep pace with tomorrow’s ambitions are non-negotiable. That’s why Dell and Microsoft have teamed up to deliver Dell PowerScale for Azure, a fully managed, enterprise-grade file storage solution designed to simplify how you handle data-intensive applications and modern workloads. Seamlessly integrated as a native managed service within the Azure ecosystem, PowerScale makes it easier than ever to manage unstructured data across on-premises and cloud environments. With advanced scalability, robust security, and resilient storage, this solution empowers organizations to focus on what matters most: driving innovation and achieving strategic goals.

What’s more, Dell takes care of deployment, updates, and ongoing operations, so you can rest assured your data is secure, accessible, and ready for the future. It’s the perfect blend of Dell’s storage expertise and Azure’s powerful infrastructure, giving you the tools to unlock the full potential of your data.

Ensure Data Security and Cyber Resilience Across the Microsoft Ecosystem

This week at Ignite, we announced advancements for Dell PowerProtect Backup Services. This backup-as-a-service solution, built on Azure infrastructure, delivers seamless protection for hybrid workloads—making cyber resilience simpler, smarter, and more scalable.

Discover how Dell and Microsoft are collaborating to help you confidently protect any workload, in any cloud, with integrated solutions that simplify management and strengthen your cyber resilience across Azure and Azure Local environments. With Dell Cyber Resilience you can:

Strengthen your defenses with Dell and Azure-powered cyber resilience solutions.

with Dell and Azure-powered cyber resilience solutions. Automate recovery to ensure business continuity with minimal disruption.

to ensure business continuity with minimal disruption. Simplify cyber resilience across your hybrid and multicloud infrastructure.

Explore the Modern Workplace with the industry’s most secure and manageable commercial AI PCs*

Workplaces are transforming, driven by technology that empowers teams to innovate, connect, and stay secure. Our latest AI PCs, built for seamless Microsoft integration, are changing what’s possible for IT leaders. Here’s what’s new:

Dell ecosystem enablers for AI PCs make it easier for developers to build and deploy on-device AI apps optimized for Microsoft Intune and Dell AI PCs.

Built-in AI processors on our Dell AI PCs help accelerate and automate tasks, strengthen security, personalize experiences and reduce operational costs by processing AI workloads locally.

Our comprehensive Dell AI PC portfolio is optimized for Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 helping customers gain flexibility, efficiency and sustainability – backed by expert services and support.

Modernize the workplace with Dell Pro Solutions

At Ignite 2025, attendees were able to preview enhanced enablers for AI PCs within the Dell AI Factory – featuring expanded silicon support and developer tools. Explore these innovations on dell.com and connect with product experts to see how they can power next-generation workflows at scale.

Dell Professional Services for Microsoft

To boost efficiency, accelerate adoption, and achieve strategic goals, Dell Technologies Professional Services for Microsoft deliver measurable results that matter. We help businesses modernize securely and intelligently, driving productivity gains, strengthening security, and building resilience. Our services and Payment Solutions position your organization to thrive confidently in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, turning transformation into tangible outcomes.

Connect, Discover, and Move Forward—Together

There’s no substitute for hands-on discovery and in-person expertise, and the Dell booth at Microsoft Ignite 2025 proved to be the ultimate destination for connecting with innovators and industry leaders. Attendees experienced live demonstrations and received personalized answers to their biggest technological challenges. Whether advancing AI initiatives, simplifying cloud strategies, or empowering teams, Dell and Microsoft showcased how they help organizations move forward with clarity and confidence.