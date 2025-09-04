Dell expands PowerProtect portfolio with all-flash innovation to boost partner-led cyber resilience

In today’s hyper-connected world, cyber threats are no longer just a possibility, they’re an inevitability. Organizations across industries are grappling with increasingly sophisticated attacks that disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data and erode trust. A whopping 88% of organizations expect GenAI to explode data volumes, yet 65% of these same organizations backup less than 50% of their data1. For business leaders, the stakes couldn’t be higher. ​Staying competitive in this volatile environment requires more than just innovation—it demands innovation that’s built on a foundation of cyber resilience.

Security is no longer a back-office concern; it’s a strategic enabler. Without it, innovation stalls, and businesses are left vulnerable to the growing tide of cyber risks. To thrive, organizations need more than traditional cybersecurity measures—they need a comprehensive approach to cyber resilience. Dell Technologies is at the forefront of this effort, empowering businesses to minimize risk, ensure continuity and move forward with confidence. The latest advancements in the PowerProtect portfolio, including availability of the Data Domain All-Flash appliance and updates to cyber resilience software, exemplify this commitment.

Dell’s approach to cyber resilience: A proven leader

Dell Technologies has long been a trusted partner for organizations seeking to strengthen their cyber resilience. Its strategy is built on three pillars – reducing attack surfaces, detecting threats, and enabling rapid recovery.

The Dell PowerProtect portfolio sets the standard with Data Domain purpose-built backup appliances, delivering robust cyber resilience and management both on-premises and across multicloud environments. Trusted by over 15,000 customers worldwide, Data Domain safeguards the most vital assets with unmatched reliability. With a focus on continuous innovation, Dell ensures its solutions stay ahead of evolving threats, providing resilience and peace of mind.

PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash: A new era of cyber resilience

The PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliance delivers a groundbreaking solution that redefines what’s possible in cyber resilience. Built on the trusted Data Domain platform, this high-performance appliance delivers unmatched speed, efficiency and security, empowering organizations to modernize their cyber resilience strategies.

Key benefits include:

Unparalleled performance : Up to 4x faster data restores and 2x faster replication, ensuring minimal downtime during recovery. The appliance also delivers up to 2.8x faster analytics to validate data integrity in a PowerProtect Cyber Recovery vault.

Space and energy efficiency : Occupies 40% less rack space and provides up to 80% power savings without compromising performance, while achieving up to 65:1 data reduction.

Advanced security features : Built-in data immutability, encryption, and hardware root of trust ensure that data remains tamper-proof.

Seamless integration : Native compatibility with Dell PowerStore and PowerMax for fast, efficient, and secure backup and recovery, plus an extensive backup software ecosystem.

Broad DD Boost ecosystem : Enables seamless integration, advanced efficiency, and collaborative innovation for greater flexibility and growth.

The PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliance is more than just a backup solution—it’s a cornerstone of modern cyber resilience, equipping organizations to protect critical data, optimize resources and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Enhancements across the PowerProtect portfolio

Dell’s commitment to innovation extends beyond hardware. Recent updates to the PowerProtect portfolio further strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end cyber resilience:

PowerProtect data manager : New features add ecosystem, security and virtualization enhancements, including support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) deployment, a SUSE deployment option for Dell PowerMax and archive to object proxies, and archive to object support for Wasabi with Dell ObjectScale.

PowerProtect cyber recovery : Enhancements address critical challenges in ransomware recovery and operational efficiency, including support for the PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliance, and CyberSense Analytics support for Commvault client-direct backups of Oracle databases.

PowerProtect backup services: Backup Services now enables you to leverage Microsoft Azure Storage as a backup target, in addition to AWS. Backup Services also offers seamless backup and granular item-level recovery for Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling restoration to both production sites and sandbox environments. In addition to Dynamics 365, Backup Services delivers trusted cyber resilience for Microsoft 365, Azure VMs and Entra ID, unifying Microsoft data management under a single, reliable platform.

These enhancements reflect Dell’s unwavering dedication to help organizations stay resilient, no matter how complex their IT environments or cyber challenges may be.