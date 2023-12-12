Dell Generative AI Open Ecosystem with AMD Instinct Accelerators

Dell Technologies and AMD are unveiling an expansion to the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, continuing to enable advanced workloads and offer businesses more choices to continue their unique Generative AI (GenAI) journeys. This new technology highlights a pivotal role played by open ecosystems and silicon diversity in empowering customers with simple, trusted, and tailored solutions to bring AI to their data.

Ensuring organisations have access to the compute power needed to fuel their innovation engine is critical, in the context of the surging growth of data in today’s AI landscape. The expansion to the portfolio means that together, Dell and AMD will now offer customers more choice to power their AI and GenAI workloads.

The fastest ramping solution in Dell’s history1, the Dell PowerEdge XE9680, will support the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, offering customers more choices when it comes to AI performance. The PowerEdge XE9680 with AMD Instinct MI300X offers high-performance capabilities for enterprises seeking to unlock the value of their data and differentiate their business with customised large language models (LLMs).

With eight MI300X GPUs, 192GB of 5.3 TB/s High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3) per GPU for a total coherent HBM3 capacity of 1.5 TB per server and over 21 petaflops of FP16 performance, the PowerEdge XE9680 with MI300X is poised to further democratise access to GenAI for enterprises eager to train larger models, reduce data centre footprints, lower TCO and gain a competitive edge.

Along with the support for the AMD MI300X Instinct Accelerator, Dell is also announcing the next step of Dell Generative AI Solutions, making it easier for organisations to deploy trustworthy GenAI with the new Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with AMD.

The new Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with AMD ROCm powered AI frameworks, available in the first half of 2024, extends the Dell Generative AI Solutions ecosystem and will include open-source LLMs. AMD ROCm is an open-source stack of drivers, dev toolkits and APIs for AMD Instinct accelerators. Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI make it simple for Dell customers to build trusted GenAI platforms tailored to their needs by taking the guesswork out of integration, performance, and sizing considerations.

The PowerEdge XE9680 is a powerhouse in performance and a champion of security and simplicity. Dell’s OpenManage Enterprise software simplifies and accelerates GenAI infrastructure deployment, while its CloudIQ software provides intelligent automation from anywhere. The PowerEdge XE9680 is backed by integrated cyber recovery and a broad Zero Trust approach for greater security.

The PowerEdge XE9680 leverages the AMD Instinct Platform powered by eight AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators, enabling near-linear scaling and low latency distributed GenAI training and inferencing with Global Memory Interconnect (xGMI) spanning a cluster of PowerEdge servers interconnecting MI300X GPUs over an Ethernet-based AI fabric using a Dell validated GPU fabric with Dell PowerSwitch Z9664F-ON.

As a member of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), Dell continues to advocate for standards-based networking. Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to realise the full potential of an open approach by implementing it across the entire GenAI solution: compute, fabric, and storage. The Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators and Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with AMD will be available in the first half of 2024.