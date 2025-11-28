Dell Technologies accelerates Enterprise AI with Powerful, Automated Solutions

Dell Technologies unveils enhancements to the Dell AI Factory designed to simplify and accelerate the enterprise AI journey. These portfolio additions boost performance and automation for AI workloads while removing bottlenecks, delivering greater control with integrated, resilient on-premises infrastructure.

Why it matters

In today’s digital landscape, organisations increasingly rely on AI to stay competitive and foster innovation. The momentum is clear with 85 percent of enterprises planning to move AI on-premises within the next 24 months.[ii] Seventy-seven percent of those seeking AI are looking for one holistic infrastructure vendor to provide capabilities across their AI journey.[iii]

Dell’s expanded portfolio address these needs with the industry’s broadest end-to-end AI portfolio[iv] designed to streamline AI adoption and deliver impactful results.

Simplified and automated AI journey

The Dell Automation Platform, now expanded to the Dell AI Factory, will deliver smarter, more automated experiences by deploying validated, optimised solutions with a secure framework. This approach will produce repeatable outcomes, eliminate guesswork and help unlock the full potential of AI-driven use cases across Dell’s ecosystem of technology partners.

Key advancements include:

Software-driven tools like the AI code assistant with Tabnine and agentic AI platform with Cohere North are now automated, getting AI workloads into production faster, streamlining operations and enhancing scalability.

like the AI code assistant with Tabnine and agentic AI platform with Cohere North are now automated, getting AI workloads into production faster, streamlining operations and enhancing scalability. Dell Professional Services provide turnkey interactive AI use case pilots using real customer data to validate business value ahead of scaled investments. These expert-led pilots offer a hands-on preview for experimentation with clear success metrics and KPIs, delivering tangible ROI.

Breakthrough performance and efficiency for AI workloads

Enhanced Data Management: How organisations manage, secure and scale that data will separate the winners from the laggards. Updates to Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale, the Dell AI Data Platform’s storage engines boost performance, scalability and data discovery capabilities.

Dell PowerScale will soon be available as an independent software license on qualified Dell PowerEdge servers like the Dell PowerEdge R7725xd. This news is the latest in Dell software-driven storage innovation following the announcement of a new software-defined Dell ObjectScale. These new Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale configurations will help organisations like cloud service providers realise even greater AI performance while having the flexibility to adopt the latest server and networking technologies to meet infrastructure needs.

Dell PowerScale parallel NFS (pNFS) support with Flexible File Layout will enable two-way communication between metadata server and client, allowing for better parallel distribution of data across multiple nodes in a PowerScale cluster. Deliver significant throughput, performance gains and linear scalability with parallel I/O across multiple pathways. This update is designed to provide increased parallelism, delivering massive scalability and throughput tailored for demanding AI workflows.

will enable two-way communication between metadata server and client, allowing for better parallel distribution of data across multiple nodes in a PowerScale cluster. Deliver significant throughput, performance gains and linear scalability with parallel I/O across multiple pathways. This update is designed to provide increased parallelism, delivering massive scalability and throughput tailored for demanding AI workflows. Dell ObjectScale AI-Optimised Search offers two complementary AI-optimised search capabilities for Dell ObjectScale storage—S3 Tables and S3 Vector. These two specialised APIs provide high-speed access to complex data stored directly on ObjectScale to support analytics and key AI workloads like inferencing and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), empowering faster decision-making and easier storage, retrieval and search of expanding datasets.

PowerEdge Innovations: Dell PowerEdge servers provide the foundation for enterprise AI, delivering faster training, distributed inference and reduced time to insights—all while offering flexible cooling options to align with diverse enterprise strategies:

Dell PowerEdge XE9785 and XE9785L are purpose-built for next-generation AI and HPC workloads. The air-cooled XE9785 (10U) and direct liquid-cooled XE9785L (3OU) feature dual-socket AMD EPYC™ processors and eight AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs per node. Combined with AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs and the Dell PowerSwitch AI fabric, these platforms deliver scalable compute, improved TCO and reduced operational costs.

are purpose-built for next-generation AI and HPC workloads. The air-cooled XE9785 (10U) and direct liquid-cooled XE9785L (3OU) feature dual-socket AMD EPYC™ processors and eight AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs per node. Combined with AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs and the Dell PowerSwitch AI fabric, these platforms deliver scalable compute, improved TCO and reduced operational costs. New Dell PowerEdge R770AP offers enhanced parallel processing, reduced memory latency and abundant PCIe lanes enabling accelerated trading algorithms, scalable memory configurations and improved network performance. This air-cooled platform is equipped with Intel Xeon 6 P-core 6900-series processors, featuring high-core-count CPUs, large cache sizes and support for CXL memory expansion.

Advanced Networking for AI at Scale: Dell is advancing open networking, accelerating AI fabric deployments to help organisations scale to meet growing needs.

Dell PowerSwitch Z9964F-ON and Z9964FL-ON , powered by Broadcom Tomahawk-6, deliver 102.4 terabytes/second switching capacity with multi-rate flexibility. These switches accelerate AI workloads and HPC data centers, supporting air and direct liquid cooled (DLC) large-scale deployments with over 100,000 accelerator chips.

, powered by Broadcom Tomahawk-6, deliver 102.4 terabytes/second switching capacity with multi-rate flexibility. These switches accelerate AI workloads and HPC data centers, supporting air and direct liquid cooled (DLC) large-scale deployments with over 100,000 accelerator chips. Paired with Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies and SmartFabric Manager for SONiC, users can more easily adopt breakthrough networking capabilities to accelerate large-scale AI fabrics, while simplifying and automating deployment, lifecycle management and monitoring.

and SmartFabric Manager for SONiC, users can more easily adopt breakthrough networking capabilities to accelerate large-scale AI fabrics, while simplifying and automating deployment, lifecycle management and monitoring. SmartFabric Manager now includes Dell AI factory integration, simplifying AI infrastructure deployment with automated blueprints for faster, error-free setup, reducing deployment time significantly with minimal manual intervention, including new automated deployment support for Dell PowerScale storage solutions. Additionally, SmartFabric Manager is introducing rack-scale integration with OpenManage Enterprise (OME), providing comprehensive end-to-end visibility across the GPU infrastructure, enabling a faster and easier troubleshooting experience for the user.

AI PC Enhancements: Beyond the traditional data center, Dell’s ecosystem enablers for AI PCs now include expanded silicon support, including AMD Ryzen AI processors. With streamlined workflows and optimised performance on Dell AI PCs, this enhanced compatibility empowers developers to create on-device AI applications more efficiently.

Integrated, resilient infrastructure for Greater Control: New additions to Dell’s Integrated Rack Scalable Solutions (IRSS) program offer reliable, intelligent infrastructure updates for greater scalability and peak efficiency.

OpenManage Enterprise (OME) now offers unified management from servers to rack-scale environments. OME consolidates compute, power and cooling management into a single console, automating up to 25,000 devices with built-in leak monitoring and automated response for maximum uptime.

now offers unified management from servers to rack-scale environments. OME consolidates compute, power and cooling management into a single console, automating up to 25,000 devices with built-in leak monitoring and automated response for maximum uptime. Integrated Rack Controller (IRC) is a combined hardware and software solution that delivers visibility and integrates seamlessly with OME and Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC), providing rapid, automated leak detection and response at the rack level, minimising downtime and risk.

is a combined hardware and software solution that delivers visibility and integrates seamlessly with OME and Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC), providing rapid, automated leak detection and response at the rack level, minimising downtime and risk. The Dell PowerCool Rack-mount Coolant Distribution Unit (RCDU) is a high-performance, compact 4U liquid cooling solution in a compact 4U form factor, supporting rack densities up to 150 kW for energy-efficient AI deployments. Compatible with 19-inch Dell IR5000 racks and OCP standards-based 21-inch Dell IR7000 racks, the RCDU connects to OME for centralised cooling ecosystem management. Combined with Dell ProSupport, it delivers preventative maintenance and ensures peak performance and reliable system support.

Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies: “Enterprises tell us they want AI capabilities on their own infrastructure, but complexity has been the barrier. The Dell AI Factory removes that barrier with integrated automation and performance that let businesses deploy AI at scale and see real returns.”

Scott Sinclair, practice director, Omdia: “Enterprises are seeking AI infrastructure solutions that combine automation, scalability and performance to accelerate time-to-value while reducing complexity. The latest enhancements to the Dell AI Factory streamline deployment and deliver integrated tools with a secure foundation that helps organisations move from experimentation to production with confidence.”

[i] IDC Worldwide Quarterly Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Tracker, 2025Q2

[ii] Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, Research Report, “Architecting the Network for an AI-powered World,” February 2025

[iii] Dell Technologies Chief Strategy Office enterprise AI adoption survey (US findings), November 2024 (N of 1,661 including 1,302 ITDMs and 359 AI practitioners).

[iv] Based on Prowess Consulting’s paper commissioned by Dell, “Which Vendor Offers the Broadest AI Portfolio for Scalable Innovation?” October 2025

[v] Plan of record as of November 2025 for future OpenManage releases in 1H CY26. Subject to change.