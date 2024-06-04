Dell Technologies and Ericsson form strategic partnership to accelerate telecom network cloud transformation

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announce a strategic partnership to combine their deep industry expertise with telecom software, solutions and support, to guide communications service providers (CSPs) through their radio access network (RAN) cloud transformation journeys.

CSPs are looking to network cloud and operations transformation to achieve improved economics and agility, while maintaining network reliability. According to a new MeriTalk study released, sponsored by Dell Technologies, nine in 10 CSPs say network transformation is critical to their organisation’s survival. However, 96 percent of CSPs surveyed say their network transformation vision is lagging due to a variety of factors including limited time and budget, as well as reliability and security concerns, ultimately holding them back from giving their customers a modern network.

Dell and Ericsson’s partnership aims to address these concerns by working alongside CSPs to develop simple and reliable Open RAN-based network cloud transformation strategies, using Dell and Ericsson integrated solutions and support.

“Communications service providers have a crucial window of opportunity to lay the foundation for network cloud transformation and drive business growth,” says Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. “Our collaboration with Ericsson, combined with our decades of digital transformation expertise, will provide network operators the full plan and technologies they need to accelerate their network and operation transformations to positively impact the trajectory of their businesses.”

“Working closer with Dell Technologies will help further develop cloud-native programmable networks that bring new ideas and practices to the telecom market,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson. “Building upon years of collaboration, this strategic partnership will strengthen our cloudification efforts as we gear up to launch Open RAN-based commercial solutions. The cloud-native network will enable frequent updates and the rollout of new features using continuous deployment. It will ease the adoption of Cloud RAN technologies and prepare both companies’ portfolios for new markets.”

Through the new agreement, Dell and Ericsson will:

Collaborate to develop tailored network cloud transformation plans and advise CSPs on network architectures and operating models, while also reducing the risks associated with deploying on open, multi-vendor environments. Dell and Ericsson plan to co-create solutions that drive energy efficiencies and innovate on Cloud RAN infrastructure operations.

Commercially introduce Ericsson Cloud RAN software on Dell PowerEdge servers. The solution will offer continuous integration testing and lifecycle management to speed deployment and de-risk day-2 operations around updates and upgrades, with Dell as a solution partner.

Co-develop services that simplify the entire deployment process from factory validation to installation and ongoing operational management, backed by Dell and Ericsson’s joint support for any integrated solution.

“To accelerate cloud-based open networks, the telecom industry needs vendors to come together to develop solutions that deliver more growth opportunities with minimal risk,” says Chris Sambar, Head of Network, AT&T. “We look forward to the continued innovation and collaboration as we continue our Open RAN journey.”



In 2023, Ericsson and Dell Technologies began a collaboration to develop Cloud RAN solutions, leveraging Ericsson Cloud RAN software and RAN equipment paired with Dell Technologies infrastructure, with the common goal of broadening the ecosystem and bringing more flexibility to customers.



Ericsson is participating in the Network X Americas event in Irving, Texas, with keynote speeches by Dr. Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line Cloud and Purpose-built 5G RAN and Paul Challoner, CTO at Global Customer Unit AT&T. Together with other Ericsson representatives they are at the event to share insights on the latest progress in the Cloud RAN and Open RAN market and how Ericsson is working with key partners and customers to drive the Open RAN industry forward. Discussion topics include the evolution of wireless networks, defining key performance indicators for sustainable growth into future networks, Open RAN industrialisation, and more.