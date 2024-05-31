Dell Technologies bolsters Dell PowerStore with storage performance, resiliency and efficiency advancements

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) unveils Dell PowerStore advancements for better performance, efficiency, resiliency and multicloud data mobility. Dell also expands the Dell APEX portfolio with new AIOps advancements and enhanced multicloud and Kubernetes storage management.

“Our PowerStore advancements and new lineup of financial and operational advantages for customers and partners pack a powerful punch and raise the bar in all-flash storage,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “And we didn’t stop there. Our focus on innovation also extends to Dell APEX, where we’re improving infrastructure and application reliability through the power of AI and automation, making it even easier to manage multicloud and Kubernetes storage.”

Enhancing storage performance, efficiency, resiliency and multicloud capabilities

Dell PowerStore helps manage increasing workload demands with the industry’s most flexible quad-level cell (QLC) storage1 and significant performance enhancements.

QLC-based storage: Delivers enterprise-class performance at a lower cost per terabyte when compared to triple-level cell (TLC) models. Customers can start with as few as 11 QLC drives and scale up to 5.9 petabytes of effective capacity per appliance. 2 PowerStore’s intelligent load balancing capabilities help save costs and improve workload placement across mixed TLC and QLC clusters.

Increased performance : Improves hardware performance up to 66% through new data-in-place higher model appliance upgrades. 3

Dell PowerStore software advancements improve efficiency, security and cloud mobility:

Software-driven performance boost: Non-disruptive software updates available at no additional cost to existing customers deliver up to a 30% higher mixed workload performance boost 4 and up to 20% lower latency. 5

Improved data protection: More choices for customers safeguarding critical workloads with native synchronous replication for block and file workloads and native metro replication for Windows, Linux and VMware environments.

Increased Efficiency: Software enhancements provide up to 20% better data reduction 6 and 28% improved power efficiency. 7

Multicloud data mobility enhancements: Customers can advance multicloud strategies and simplify workload mobility by connecting PowerStore to Dell APEX Block Storage, the world’s most scalable cloud block storage. 8

“Dell PowerStore is helping Fulgent Genetics transform patient care in pathology, oncology, reproductive health, as well as infectious and rare diseases, by significantly accelerating data processing speed so that our physicians can deliver faster genetic insights and test results to our patients,” said Mike Lacenere, vice president, Applications, Fulgent Genetics. “PowerStore enhances our commitment to sustainability by minimising energy use and reducing the size of our data centres while providing us considerable cost savings. With PowerStore’s new advances, we expect this trifecta of performance, efficiency, and cost savings to continue to increase which will help us improve patient care.”

These PowerStore advancements are part of PowerStore Prime, a new integrated offering that combines updated PowerStore systems with programs designed to offer customers greater storage investment protection and increase Dell partner profitability.

Offering greater storage investment protection

PowerStore Prime offers customers greater flexibility to make the most of their IT investment with:

5:1 data reduction guarantee: Customers can buy with confidence, save on costs and reduce energy with the industry’s best data reduction guarantee. 9 Continuous modernisation: Lifecycle Extension with Dell ProSupport or ProSupport Plus offers customers 24/7 access to live support, flexible technology upgrades, capacity trade-ins, and storage advisory services.

Flexible consumption: Customers can consume PowerStore through a Dell APEX subscription, paying only for what they need monthly.

Empowering partners to meet customer demands

PowerStore Prime also makes it easier and more rewarding to sell PowerStore. Building on the Dell partner-first strategy for storage, partners can now increase PowerStore sales with competitively priced product bundles and deliver expanded use cases for joint customers. Partners can also streamline sales motions when selling PowerStore and PowerProtect offers together.

“PowerStore’s new 5:1 Data Reduction Guarantee and new QLC array are a testament of Dell’s unwavering commitment to meet customer efficiency goals while lowering the cost of advanced storage,” said John Lochausen, technical solutions architect, World Wide Technology. “Dell’s new partner incentives and guarantees bring it all together, putting us and our customers in a position to succeed with the latest advances in all-flash storage.”

Unleashing the power of AI to simplify and automate IT management

Dell Technologies continues to evolve its Dell APEX portfolio to meet customer needs across key focus areas like AI and multicloud. Dell APEX innovations deliver leading AIOps capabilities and improve storage and Kubernetes management.

Dell APEX AIOps Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) optimises Dell infrastructure health and service availability with AI-driven full stack observability and incident management. It is a significant expansion of Dell’s AIOps tools that simplifies operations, improves IT agility and delivers greater control over applications and infrastructure through three integrated capabilities:

Infrastructure Observability: Resolves infrastructure issues up to 10X faster 10 than traditional approaches through AI-powered health, cybersecurity and sustainability insights and recommendations. Generative AI-powered Dell APEX AIOps Assistant delivers instant responses to infrastructure questions and provides detailed problem-solving recommendations.

Application Observability: Yields up to 70% reduction in mean time to resolution of application issues 11 through full stack application topologies and analytics for assuring application availability and performance.

Incident Management: Optimises digital infrastructure availability through AI-driven incident detection and resolution that reduces customer-reported multivendor and multicloud infrastructure issues by 93 percent. 12

Dell APEX Navigator SaaS expands to include Kubernetes storage management and additional support for Dell APEX Storage for Public Cloud offers:

Dell APEX Navigator for Kubernetes is generally available, simplifying Kubernetes storage management on Dell PowerFlex and soon, Dell PowerScale and Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift, by bringing advanced data services like data replication, application mobility and observability to containers.

Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage adds supports Dell APEX File Storage for AWS with support planned for Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure later this year. This offer simplifies storage configuration, deployment and monitoring across a universal storage layer created by Dell on-premises and public cloud storage.

Customers can get started with Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage and now Dell APEX Navigator for Kubernetes through a 90-day, risk-free trial.

Availability