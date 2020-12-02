Dell Technologies Data Protection and Cyber Security innovations help Indian Businesses Safeguard Critical Applications

Read Article

Dell Technologies introduces new Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series integrated appliances and PowerProtect Data Manager software advancements to help customers protect, manage and recover data from traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations and public clouds. Dell, the industry leader in data protection appliances and software1, also announces PowerProtect Cyber Recovery is the first data vaulting solution endorsed by Sheltered Harbor to enhance cyber resiliency in the financial sector.

“The current times have altered the approach of Indian businesses not only towards digital transformation but also towards data protection. With the rapid adoption of remote work culture and new-age technologies, the external threat environment has also grown exponentially, which has resulted in increased incidents of cyber-attacks. Therefore, businesses have realized that in order to maintain their business continuity and to deliver innovative solutions they need to safeguard their data capital and hence deploy better data protection tactics”, said Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India. “Data protection is not a one-size fits all proposition and Dell Technologies understands that. Thus, to better enable our customers and help them in protect, manage and recover their data from traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations and public clouds, we have recently expanded our PowerProtect product portfolio. The new Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series will further allow businesses to manage explosive data growth, complexities, thereby reducing their operational costs.”

Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series offers modern integrated data protection

PowerProtect DP series is Dell’s next generation integrated data protection appliance, offering complete backup, recovery, replication, deduplication, cloud readiness with disaster recovery, and long-term retention to the public cloud.

PowerProtect DP series appliances help customers manage explosive data growth, lower costs and simplify increasing com plexities with an all-in-one solution, offering:

· Extreme performance: Delivers up to 38% faster backups and up to 45% faster restores.2 PowerProtect DP also offers instant access and restore of up to 50% greater IOPS3 (Input/Output Operations Per Second), compared to the previous generation, allowing customers to quickly and easily recover critical data.

· Greater efficiency: Provides up to 1 petabyte of usable capacity with 30% more logical capacity4, with up to 65:1 data reduction, enabling customers to store more data in the same space with more cost-effective systems.

· Energy savings: Consumes up to 23% less power than previous generation5, delivering significant energy and cost-savings.

Sheltered Harbor endorses Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery

Dell Technologies announces that Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery is the first on-premises turnkey data vaulting solution to receive a Sheltered Harbor endorsement. Sheltered Harbor is the not-for-profit, industry-led initiative dedicated to enhancing the stability and resiliency of the financial sector in the wake of increased cyber-attacks.

PowerProtect Cyber Recovery protects customers from cyber threats ranging from ransomware to insider attacks. The solution’s CyberSense analytics and machine learning capabilities allow customers to monitor data integrity, ensuring the continued quality of their data. Forensic tools allow customers to discover, diagnose and remediate ongoing attacks. With this endorsement, U.S. financial institutions can easily deploy an endorsed vaulting solution to protect critical customer data from cyber threats.

PowerProtect Data Manager delivers enhanced Kubernetes and cloud data protection

PowerProtect Data Manager delivers new value to PowerProtect appliance customers that have cloud, VMware and Kubernetes environments. Data Manager now protects in-cloud workloads in Microsoft Azure and AWS, offering customers greater choice and flexibility in deploying the software.

PowerProtect Data Manager now supports the VMware Tanzu portfolio to protect customers’ modern applications. New integrations make it the first solution to provide native vCenter Storage Policy Based Management integration for VM protection6.

Customers can save time and better protect their VMs by using well-known workflows from within their VMware vSphere environment to assign data protection policies. Data Manager now also offers a VMware-certified solution to protect the VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure layer.

Data Manager also offers comprehensive protection for containerized modern applications with agentless, application-consistent protection of open source databases, including PostgreSQL and Apache Cassandra, in Kubernetes environments. Customers now can protect Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to back up Kubernetes cluster-level resources.

Flexible Consumption with Dell Technologies On Demand

With Dell Technologies On Demand, PowerProtect customers can choose how to pay for, consume and manage their appliances. With fully managed services, customers can leave their ongoing data protection operations to Dell experts to monitor, operate and optimize their environment, saving time and reducing risk. Flexible payment solutions enable customers to more effectively budget for IT spending, and only pay for technology and services as needed.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]