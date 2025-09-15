Dell Technologies Forum 2025 Inspires India’s Digital Future, Showcasing the Power of AI and Innovation

Dell Technologies successfully concluded two editions of its premier annual event, Dell Technologies Forum 2025 in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively. Under the theme of ‘Reimagine What’s Possible’, the forums brought together over 2,000 customers, partners, CIOs, and industry leaders to explore how technology continues to drive human progress. The event highlighted the transformative potential of AI and other emerging technologies in shaping India’s digital landscape.

The general sessions at both forums in India opened with an inspiring keynote, ‘A Billion Dreams. One Digital Future,’ delivered by Manish Gupta, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India. The address spotlighted India’s remarkable AI journey and Dell’s deep-rooted commitment to powering the nation’s technological advancement. It set a forward-looking tone, emphasising how innovation can turn ambitious visions into reality for millions. Continuing the focus on actionable strategies, the forum featured key leadership sessions designed to help organisations turn innovation into tangible outcomes. In Bengaluru, Sam Burd, president & chief strategy officer, Dell Technologies, led the session ‘Transform Innovation into Action.’ In Mumbai, Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies, presented the same powerful message, providing attendees with practical insights to accelerate their digital transformation.

During the keynote, Gupta highlighted, “India’s digital transformation is shaping a new era of innovation and global influence, and at Dell Technologies, we are proud to be a strategic catalyst in this journey. By co-innovating with India’s exceptional talent and leveraging our deep R&D and technology capabilities, we are empowering organizations across sectors and businesses of all sizes to accelerate innovation, enhance agility, and seamlessly scale AI infrastructure.” He further added, “As the world advances toward agentic AI and sovereign AI, our commitment is to build secure, scalable, and future-ready ecosystems that unlock the full potential of emerging technologies – driving sustainable growth and positioning India at the forefront of the global digital economy.”

Notable speakers in Bengaluru were Shankar Subramanian, general manager – AI Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies; Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder & CEO, Gnani.AI; Sharad Singhi, founder & CEO, Neysa Network Pvt. Ltd. and Mridu Bhandari, broadcast journalist, public speaking coach & startup founder. Their expertise and perspectives energised discussions on the future of AI, innovation, and the evolving digital landscape. Praval Singh, vice president, marketing and customer experience, Zoho Corporation, also highlighted how Dell AI Factory is helping Zoho build its AI stack and speed up the launch of advanced AI models.

In Mumbai, the forum brought together a distinguished group of experts driving transformation across industries. Esteemed guests included Neelakantan Venkataraman, vice president and global head cloud and edge business, Tata Communications, Abhishek Sukhwal, head of infrastructure (Cloud, DC, Network), Mahindra Group and Sriram Sridharan, partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS). Together with other industry leaders, they sparked meaningful dialogue around advancements in AI, cloud infrastructure, legal frameworks, and the next generation of technological innovation. The panel discussion on ‘AI – India’s New Big Frontier’ brought together top leaders in Mumbai and Bengaluru, to discuss how India is building a strong, inclusive AI infrastructure that addresses local diversity while enhancing global competitiveness.

The forums in Mumbai and Bengaluru featured visionary speakers Rakesh Sharma, India’s first cosmonaut and former IAF test pilot; R. Balki, acclaimed filmmaker and former chairman & CCO of Lowe Lintas; and Dr. S. Somanath, renowned space scientist and former ISRO chairman. Together, they explored the common threads between space exploration, cinematic storytelling, and the resilience that fuels innovation across industries.

As part of Dell Technologies Forum 2025, an exclusive Partner Summit brought together 115 partners for a dynamic exchange of ideas and opportunities. The forum served as a platform to reaffirm Dell Technologies’ commitment to its channel ecosystem while spotlighting the evolving market landscape in India. The session opened with a keynote on channel growth opportunities by Vivek Malhotra, senior director, India, Dell Technologies, followed by insights from Gupta and Burd on strengthening Dell’s partner-led strategy. Adding an external perspective, Sheena Wee, principal analyst at Canalys, shared an analysis of India’s market outlook. A fireside chat featuring Ravi Bharadwaj, vice president, partner ecosystem, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies and Jacinta Quah, vice president, client solutions sales Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies explored how partners can accelerate speed to market by leveraging Dell Technologies’ programs and incentives, tapping into the AI PC opportunity, and unlocking the advantages of its unified portfolio.

The AI Experience Zone was the heart of the forum, bringing Dell Technologies’ innovation to life through interactive and immersive showcases. The AI-in-a-Box offered attendees a hands-on view of how Dell Technologies simplifies and accelerates AI adoption for businesses. A major highlight was the Dell Pro Max showcase, which featured live demos from Independent Software Vendors and latest Dell Pro Max launches.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and community impact, the forum also introduced meaningful ESG initiatives. “Pedal for Light” encouraged attendees to cycle, with every minute pedalled funding solar lamps and enabling 250 children to access safe, smoke-free light for studying. Complementing this, “Scan to Grow” invited participants to contribute through simple QR code scans, resulting in the pledge to plant 1,000 trees—fostering a greener and more sustainable future.

Both the forums served as powerful platforms for building connections, exchanging ideas, and celebrating the spirit of collaboration. By bringing together experts of such caliber, the Dell Technologies Forum 2025 inspired attendees to embrace bold thinking, lead progress across sectors, and work collectively toward building an inclusive and innovative digital future.