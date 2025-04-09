Dell Technologies India unveils Industry’s most extensive AI PC Portfolio with multi-silicon ecosystem

Dell Technologies has unveiled its newly redesigned AI PC portfolio featuring the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, purpose-built to drive seamless productivity and efficiency across diverse organisational needs. The new lineup stands out with advanced silicon options, including Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ processors, along with the continued success of Qualcomm Snapdragon® Copilot+ AI PCs.

The new portfolio empowers professionals and organisations to leverage on-device AI, streamlining work tasks and fostering creativity. With the inclusion of the Dell Pro AI Studio, developers are equipped with a comprehensive toolkit to deploy AI applications with unprecedented ease and speed. Overall, this broadens access to the industry’s most extensive AI portfolio and an open technology ecosystem, enabling businesses to build AI applications tailored to their unique requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, stated, “Silicon innovation powers on-device AI, driving productivity and creativity for IT leaders, professionals, and users alike. Dell is propelling the AI-first era by delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate AI into business operations. With our redesigned AI PC portfolio and the broadest range of silicon options, Dell empowers organisations to optimise workflows and scale their innovation. Committed to holistic AI adoption, Dell ensures every enterprise finds the perfect fit for their AI workloads, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly transforming landscape. As enterprises refresh their systems, Dell emerges as a leader, seamlessly integrating AI to enhance productivity and creativity, empowering businesses to excel.”

An Expanded AI PC Horizon: More Power, More Choice

With the rapidly evolving AI PC market, Dell has launched a powerful blend of next-generation processing technologies alongside hardware and software upgrades in its latest portfolio. Each of its silicon partners – Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm brings significant innovations that enhance the end-user experience and help customers navigate their AI PC choices for high performance, simplified IT, efficient on-device AI capabilities, and ultra-thin designs with exceptional battery life.

The new lineup includes the Dell Pro 14 and 16, Dell Pro 13, 14, and 16 Plus, and the Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors. They expand on the innovation introduced by the already existing Qualcomm Snapdragon® Copilot+ AI PCs, which set a new standard for AI-driven performance, speed, and efficiency. The Dell and Dell Pro desktops, available in micro, slim, and tower form factors, combine the power of Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors with AI-optimised NPUs for enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Complementing them are the Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) monitors for seamless connectivity and advanced collaboration features, holistically revolutionising the workplace. Overall, this comprehensive range simplifies the AI PC ecosystem, making it easier than ever for professionals to select their ideal computing solutions.

Complex Workloads, Simpler Choices

Dell’s new business PC portfolios, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, empower organisations to make smarter, faster technology decisions while delivering an exceptional user experience. Designed with professionals in mind, these devices effortlessly combine style, performance, and functionality to meet the modern demands of diverse work environments. The Pro series offers an ideal solution for professionals prioritising portability and productivity, boasting some of the smallest, lightest laptops in their class, while the Pro Max series ensures no compromise for users tackling the most demanding workloads like animation, video rendering, AI inferencing, and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs). Backed by Dell’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and security, these systems redefine workplace technology with the flexibility and power required to thrive in the digital age. With clear tiering strategies and upgraded Copilot+ PC experiences, Dell is setting a new standard for the future of business computing.

Embrace AI with Dell Pro AI Studio

Businesses aim to leverage AI models trained on their data to address specific challenges while running them locally on AI PCs, but the process is complex due to varying hardware requirements across different CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and silicon vendors. Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry’s most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology. Dell validated tools and frameworks enable developers and IT administrators to build and manage AI software faster, reducing the development and deployment time by up to 75%, from six months to just six weeks.

Redefined Security Standards

Dell revolutionises IT management and fortifies protection against evolving threats with the world’s most secure and manageable commercial AI PCs. Featuring advanced manageability software, IT teams can seamlessly oversee entire fleets of Dell Pro devices—encompassing PCs, displays, and accessories—via the industry’s first holistic device management solution. With rigorous supply chain controls and built-in security features, Dell’s commercial PCs empower businesses to stay resilient and secure in an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. This holistic approach reduces operational costs, streamlines setup, and maximises uptime—advantages only Dell can deliver.

Innovating today for a greener tomorrow

Sustainability is central to Dell’s mission, and the latest product lineup highlights its commitment to sustainability and circular design. Innovations include the world’s first modular USB-C ports and mainboards for easier repairs and reduced e-waste, along with eco-friendly materials like recycled aluminum and bio-based plastics. Plus, improved battery chemistry has cut cobalt usage by 80%. Optional services like asset recovery and PC-as-a-Service further support sustainability. With Dell, cutting-edge tech and a greener future go hand in hand.

Dell Pro Plus: Sleek, Versatile, and Powerful

· Most scalable mainstream business laptops in the world

· Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ 300 Series processors

· Lightweight, durable chassis made with 50% recycled aluminum

· 30% quieter thermal system and unified BIOS for IT simplicity

· Available in 13, 14, or 16-inch laptops or 2-in-1s for adaptability

· Combining cutting-edge design, exceptional portability, and high-performance features, making them ideal for leaders

Dell Pro 13 & 14 Premium: Redefining Excellence

· Ultra-light, slim laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processors and 60 Whr batteries

· Dell Pro are the lightest and slimmest laptops, made with 90% recycled magnesium and the quietest laptops, with an advanced dual-fan system

· Features Tandem OLED displays, the most advanced in any commercial laptop with the industry’s first 8MP+ IR camera with HDR technology

· Battery-Saving Mini-LED Backlit Keyboard extends battery life by up to 4 hours

· World’s only commercial PC with Zero-Lattice Keyboards

· Optional Collaboration Touchpad, the world’s first on a commercial laptop, for seamless virtual meeting controls

Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) Displays

· Dell UltraSharp: World’s first monitors (27 & 32 inch) to feature IPS Black technology and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for top-tier color accuracy. Only 4K monitors with a 5-star eye comfort rating for the world’s best eye comfort.

· Dell’s Pro Plus (P Series) monitors provide versatile solutions for desktop use and video conferencing, featuring up to 4K resolution, a 14-inch portable monitor, and a 75-inch touch monitor, all designed to enhance productivity and efficiency

· Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM) is the is the industry’s first singular application to manage and customise most PC accessory categories* further boosting productivity with intuitive tools

Dell Desktops: Space-Saving Everyday Productivity

· The Dell 24 AIO features an FHD IPS display with 99% sRGB coverage and 50% higher contrast.

· Available with Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs for AI-enhanced performance

· Connect up to four FHD monitors using DisplayPort and Daisy Chaining or two 4K displays using HDMI 2.1 port on the Dell Slim and Dell Tower desktops

Dell Pro Desktops: Maximum Productivity

· Dell Pro desktops are the most secure commercial PCs for elevated business productivity

· Features AI PC options with Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ CPUs to cater to diverse business needs

· Equipped with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 or AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series CPUs geared with DDR5 memory to tackle high-performance tasks efficiently