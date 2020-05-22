Dell Technologies launches mid-range storage solution, Dell EMC PowerStore

Read Article

Dell EMC PowerStore is up to seven times faster, three times more responsive than previous mid-range storage arrays

Dell Technologies, the leader in enterprise storage, has announced Dell EMC PowerStore – a modern infrastructure platform built from the ground up with superior technology and expertise to address the challenges of the data era.

“Data visibility has become the top priority for majority of organizations. Therefore, to accelerate digital transformation, IT organizations must address their data needs by simplifying and automating their IT as well as by consolidating systems for greater control,” said Amit Luthra, Director & GM – Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India. “Our new PowerStore solution is our first product as a combined company which acts as a testimony of our unwavering commitment to support our storage portfolio. Dell EMC PowerStore’s unique features including data-centric design, intelligent automation and adaptable architecture will help customers address their storage challenges and help them deliver continued innovation.”

“Capitalizing on digital transformation has become crucial for businesses. But, many learn that it is a complex and challenging process, simply because data has become more diverse and IT is unable to keep up. Hence, what these organizations need to look for, is a modern storage solution that not only eliminates these trade-offs but also transforms and mobilizes both traditional and modern workloads with ease, ” said Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager- Channel, Dell Technologies India. “Dell EMC PowerStore is a uniquely adaptable infrastructure platform that will provide our partners with a massive opportunity to help customers easily consolidate their IT architecture across the data center, public cloud and the edge.”

Modern Infrastructure for the Data Era

Organizations can accelerate decision making, data access and application performance with PowerStore, which is designed for six-nines (99.9999%) availability:

· Any Workload: PowerStore simplifies IT infrastructure by supporting a wide range of traditional and modern workloads with its scale-up, scale-out architecture for block, file and VMware vVols.

· Performance Optimized: PowerStore is seven times faster and three times more responsive than previous Dell EMC midrange storage arrays, because of its end-to-end NVMe design and support for Storage Class Memory as persistent storage powered by dual port Intel Optane SSDs.

· Efficiency Without Compromise: Customers can save on IT budget and capacity with always-on deduplication, compression and a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction.

Machine learning and intelligent automation allows for faster delivery of applications and services with up to 99% less staff time to balance volumes.

· Programmable Infrastructure: Streamlines application development and reduces deployment timeframes from days to seconds, with VMware integration and support for leading management and orchestration frameworks including Kubernetes, Ansible and VMware vRealize Orchestrator.

· Autonomous Infrastructure: Built-in machine learning automates labor-intensive processes like initial volume placement, migrations, load balancing and issue resolution.

· Infrastructure Insights: Dell EMC CloudIQ storage monitoring and analytics software combines machine learning and human intelligence for real-time performance and capacity analysis and historical tracking for a single view of Dell EMC infastructure. Dell Technologies will integrate CloudIQ across the full Dell Technologies infrastructure portfolio for even greater insights.

PowerStore transforms data center operations and allows organizations to evolve their infrastructure in lockstep with everchanging business needs:

· Container-Based Architecture: PowerStoreOS, the system’s container-based software architecture, enables feature portability, standardization and rapid time-to-market for new capabilities.

· Introducing AppsON: The only purpose-built storage array that includes a built-in VMware ESXi Hypervisor, administrators can deploy apps directly on the array for greater flexibility. An industry-first, AppsON is ideal for data-intensive workloads in core or edge locations and infrastructure applications.

· Ease of Migration: New native tools within the PowerStore Manager wizard allow customers to automate entire migrations in fewer than ten clicks.Customers can take advantage of a number of non-disruptive options to migrate from existing storage like Unity, SC, PS Series, VNX and XtremIO.

Cloud Flexibility with PowerStore

Customers can deploy PowerStore in the way that best meets their cloud strategy and business needs:

· Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for PowerStore for deployment flexibility of demanding workloads in hybrid cloud environments.

· Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services can directly connect PowerStore to all major public clouds including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud as a managed service. Cloud Storage Services provide Data Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to VMware Cloud on AWS.

· PowerStore can be deployed as a storage option within Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure, which accelerates an organization’s shift to cloud-like operations.

