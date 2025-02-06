Dell Technologies Partner Program 2025 drives greater collaboration and growth

Dell Technologies announced the 2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program today, delivering a simplified structure focused on accelerating growth and collaboration across critical technologies across Storage, Client, Networking and AI.

“At Dell Technologies, winning together is our north star – we believe that creating exceptional outcomes is only possible through strong partnerships across our ecosystem,” shared Manish Gupta, Vice President and Regional Partner Ecosystem Leader, Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China, Dell Technologies. “Our 2025 Partner Program is poised to accelerate innovation throughout our shared ecosystem, allowing us to address the largest opportunities in the technology industry today and unlock growth in the AI era.”

Growth and modernisation of core business

Partners contributed approximately 50% of net revenue in Asia Pacific & Japan (excluding Greater China) over the past four quarters, and are instrumental to the joint success and leadership as one of the industry’s largest go-to-market engines.

The 2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program continues to deliver further profitability, with valuable benefits and rewards in key areas:

Enhanced growth incentives: Titanium partners will receive a new 2% Storage+ growth incentive when they meet quarterly targets. Dell recently introduced one of the largest investments it ever made in its partner Client PC business with an incremental 1.5% Client growth incentive for Titanium partners when they meet their quarterly Client PC unit target.

PC refresh: Dell’s newly unveiled AI PC portfolio will enable partners to capitalise on the upcoming PC refresh cycle. The Client growth incentive, increased Client+ base rate eligibility and recognition of consumer products towards base rate eligibility will help partners meet customer demand.

Compete Select rebate: Dell will reward all metal tier partners with an incremental 4% Compete Select acquisition rebate when they win new business with Dell storage, data protection or Client+. The rebate is eligible for large, underpenetrated accounts, adding previously ineligible end users to acquisition rebate eligibility.

New market opportunities

According to Canalys, the global addressable technology market is projected to reach over $5 trillion in 2025 and expects more than 70% to be partner-delivered. AI will be a key driver of this growth, necessitating the investment in tools and resources to help partners accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

The new program will enable partners with access to AI-enabled architecture such as the industry-leading Dell AI Factory portfolio to help them build AI capabilities.

The 2025 Partner Program includes:

AI Networking Multiplier: Dell and its partners have a joint opportunity with the infrastructure that supports AI solutions including data management, power and cooling and networking. Dell is doubling down on its base incentive for AI Networking with a 3X multiplier on the Dell PowerSwitch Z-series.

Competencies: Dell updated its Data Science & AI training competency to enable partners on Dell’s offerings across Dell AI Factory and on positioning Dell products for AI.

Dell services: Dell Asset Recovery Services will help partners plan for the PC refresh by securely and responsibly retiring legacy IT assets to drive environmental impact. To help assist partners with increased metal tier services revenue thresholds, Dell is retaining a 3X services tier revenue accelerator for all storage-attached services. Partners selling Storage+ with services and storage-based Dell APEX Subscriptions are best positioned to take advantage of this accelerator for next year’s metal tiering.

Commitment to powering progress together and driving efficiencies: Partners will be equipped with essential tools and resources such as an energy efficiency calculator, messaging resources, an RFP portal tool, on-demand training and Product Carbon Footprint reporting to support their journey and fulfil requirements. Dell’s refreshed Sustainability Competency, launched last year, also helps partners engage in valuable efficiency conversations with their customers.

Strengthened and streamlined partner experience

As a part of the 2025 program, Dell will continue to enhance the tools, policies and processes available to partners, with a commitment to make it easier for collaboration and engagement. Continued investment into optimising the partner experience will increase predictability when working with Dell, including:

Accelerated growth and collaboration through partner first Strategy for Storage: The introduction of the Compete Select builds upon Partner First Strategy for Storage’s commitment to collaboration by making 99% of customers and prospective customers “partner first” for storage. With a 5X increase in Partner of Record storage accounts since launch, Partner First is fostering collaboration between Dell sellers and partners, helping to unlock new revenue streams and drive storage outcomes. Dell is also driving consistency in seller compensation for its Client business to be agnostic of route to market and to facilitate collaboration.

Integrated technology: In-tool intelligence showcases partner capabilities based on past customer account engagements, partner of record status and competency completions, making it easier for sales reps to identify partners to collaborate with.

Accelerate time to quote: Leverage competitively priced storage, client and server pre-configured bundles for faster quoting and expedited time to market.

Empowering business decisions: Early this year, Dell will launch Incentive Simulator, enabling partners to calculate their prospective deal incentives and profit potential in the Incentives Centre.

“With predictable engagement and tailored rewards, Dell is committed to leveraging new growth opportunities and drive greater impact hand-in-hand with our partners. The 2025 Partner Program will enable deeper collaboration such that we continue to win with our partners and uncover new routes to shared growth and success in the years ahead,” added Manish Gupta.