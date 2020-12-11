Dell Technologies Project APEX Accelerates as-a-Service Strategy

Read Article

Dell Technologies has expanded its as-a-Service capabilities with Project APEX in India to simplify how customers and partners access Dell Technologies a-a-Service—across storage, servers, networking, hyperconverged infrastructure, PCs and broader solutions.

Gartner indicates that by 2022, 15% of new deployments of on-premises computing will involve pay-per-use pricing, up from less than 1% in 20191. With Dell Technologies as-a-Service offering, businesses can choose between several flexible consumption** options, including Flex On Demand, global support, deployment, and managed services. This helps customers reduce the management of on-premises IT to make it as easy to consume as public clouds.

“The world is changing and so are the needs and demands of our customers. There is a strong need for a consistent infrastructure which is able to provide an organisation with ability to deliver optimized business results from cloud to edge locations whenever it is required,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “Dell Technologies’ as-a-Service capabilities deliver the industry’s broadest end-to-end portfolio of consumption-based and as-a-service solutions. Customer can choose and pay for IT solutions that meet their business requirements and take advantage of any new opportunity that comes their way.”

“As a leader in flexible consumption solutions, Dell Technologies is committed to its partners, delivering services and solutions for today’s on-demand economy. We understand the requirement and are enabling partners with solutions and skills to help simplify complexities, while encouraging innovation. The Dell Technologies as-a-Service portfolio comprises of the full range of solutions for partners to resell products, solutions and services. Today, our customers are increasingly relying on partners for flexible consumption models and we are dedicated to help them drive business continuity seamlessly.” Anil Sethi, Vice President and General Manager, Channels, Dell Technologies India.

as-a-Service for Partners

Dell Technologies partners globally will receive up to 20% incentive on Flex On Demand solutions.The partner’s ability to offer as-a-Service solutions and make relevant technology decisions have become increasingly important, in order to win new business and delight existing customers. Dell Technologies’ as-a-Service capabilities enable partners to offer services and solutions that match the ebb and flow of a customer’s business, achieving cloud economics in the on-demand economy.

According to a global study by IDC, sponsored by Dell Technologies, organisations which adopted Dell Technologies as-a-Service offers, specifically for Flex On Demand and Data Center Utility, to understand the solutions’ impact on their costs, agility, and business results, were able to lower the average storage costs of operations per year by 23%, lower cost of unplanned outages by 64%, and reduce time spent in deploying new storage capacity by 92% amongst others. With Dell Technologies’ offers, businesses can choose between several flexible consumption options, including global support, deployment and managed services. This helps customers reduce the management of on-premises IT to make it as easy to consume as public clouds.

