Dell Technologies selects Druva’s SaaS Data Protection Platform

Druva has announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies to help customers embrace the cloud era, and reduce overall data protection costs and complexity. The new Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service, powered by Druva, brings businesses the opportunity to scale data protection on-demand, gain visibility across workloads, and meet ever-increasing data compliance standards through an award-winning, globally accessible SaaS-based data protection architecture.

Digital transformation efforts have been a keen focus of organizations over the last 12 months and these initiatives are only expected to accelerate in the coming months. According to Gartner, Inc., 40 percent of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and platform services by 2023, up from 20 percent in 2020.* Through this collaboration, Dell Technologies is focused on enhancing its data protection portfolio for SaaS, hybrid environments and devices, and helping customers succeed in this pivotal moment. Now, Dell EMC PowerProtect customers can centrally and securely protect these critical workloads and leading collaboration tools like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce in the cloud.

“IT organizations today must balance data growth across a growing number of clouds and edge locations while streamlining and centralizing data management more broadly,” said Laura Dubois, vice president, product management, Dell Technologies. “Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service is designed to help customers centrally protect, secure and recover diverse and distributed data while using features like eDiscovery, data security and compliance capabilities to reduce risks and meet governance requirements.”

Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service complements existing Dell EMC PowerProtect solutions and further expands coverage for existing workloads. It deploys in minutes from anywhere, can scale instantly to meet changing needs and data volumes, and offers consumption-based pricing that only charges for the data used. These capabilities bring Dell Technologies customers more options to broaden their data protection strategy and strengthen organizational data resilience.

“Every business deserves the opportunity to benefit from the cloud’s accessibility, robust security architecture, and cost savings,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “Our work together with Dell Technologies underscores the value of the cloud and our commitment to building the industry’s most comprehensive cloud data protection portfolio. Working with Dell Technologies, and its expansive technology and services portfolio, represents a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate Druva’s momentum and we are incredibly excited about our work together.”

Built entirely on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Druva provides modern cloud data protection with a single console and open APIs available in 16 global regions. Druva’s zero trust architecture is air-gapped and provides data isolation, a layered security model and adheres to the most stringent security regulations.

Druva has been a Dell Technologies Capital portfolio company since 2014. Dell Technologies Capital backs passionate early stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Portfolio companies also gain unique access to the go-to-market capabilities of Dell Technologies. Gregg Adkin, managing director at Dell Technologies Capital, currently serves as the board observer.

